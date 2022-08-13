ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control – Mon, 15 Aug 2022 10:02:20 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 15 Aug 2022 10:02:20 -0400: Traffic Control at Address: Cottesbrook Dr & Main Divide Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Austin Ridge Parkway in the Austin Creek Subdivision was recently connected through to Main Divide Drive in the Bowling Green Subdivision. Both of the aforementioned streets intersect with Cottesbrook Drive (Bowling Green) at the end of lengthy downhill grades. Currently the intersection is a two-ways stop on Cottesbrook, and traffic is now flying through the intersection on Main Divide. In the few weeks since the connector has been open, there have been multiple close calls, instances of racing, and even donuts in the intersection necessitating a call to WFPD. A four way stop and speed humps are needed.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Mon, 15 Aug 2022 15:07:02 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 15 Aug 2022 15:07:02 -0400: Area Light Out at Address: 601 Groveton Trail Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Street light on the corner of Groveton Trail and N Franklin Street is out or so dim it might as well be out. For more...
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Traffic
jocoreport.com

13 Injured In 11 Vehicle Crash

FOUR OAKS – A heavy downpour may have been the cause of a massive I-95 motor vehicle accident on Monday evening near Four Oaks. It started at about 6:30pm when traffic slowed due to the rain, followed by a series of accidents nearly a mile long. In the end, there were 13 people injured in the 11 vehicle crash, which included two tractor trailers.
FOUR OAKS, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck

HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Chinese restaurant catches fire in Holly Springs

Holly Springs, N.C. — A fire sparked inside a Chinese restaurant overnight while the business was closed. The fire was reported Wednesday around 1 a.m. at China Uno, located at 308 Village Walk Drive inside the South Park Village shopping center. One worker was still inside closing the restaurant...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Durham City Council rejects residential development on US 70 over creek concerns

In a split vote Monday night, the Durham City Council rejected a developer’s request to annex a tract of land in southeast Durham for a 380-home development. The CSC Group, a local firm with a handful of communities in Durham and Wake counties, had hoped to build a mix of townhomes and single-family homes on 117 acres it owns near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Leesville Road.
DURHAM, NC

