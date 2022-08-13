Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control – Mon, 15 Aug 2022 10:02:20 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 15 Aug 2022 10:02:20 -0400: Traffic Control at Address: Cottesbrook Dr & Main Divide Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Austin Ridge Parkway in the Austin Creek Subdivision was recently connected through to Main Divide Drive in the Bowling Green Subdivision. Both of the aforementioned streets intersect with Cottesbrook Drive (Bowling Green) at the end of lengthy downhill grades. Currently the intersection is a two-ways stop on Cottesbrook, and traffic is now flying through the intersection on Main Divide. In the few weeks since the connector has been open, there have been multiple close calls, instances of racing, and even donuts in the intersection necessitating a call to WFPD. A four way stop and speed humps are needed.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property – Mon, 15 Aug 2022 14:13:51 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 15 Aug 2022 14:13:51 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property at Address: 601-699 Woods Mill Cir Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Backyard and side yard by driveway are overgrown with weeds. Corner lot. Weeds in backyard have taken over the deck and shed. For...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Mon, 15 Aug 2022 15:07:02 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 15 Aug 2022 15:07:02 -0400: Area Light Out at Address: 601 Groveton Trail Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Street light on the corner of Groveton Trail and N Franklin Street is out or so dim it might as well be out. For more...
cbs17
Concerns rise about ATV riders illegally driving on Durham streets: What can be done to address this?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – From dirt bikes passing and weaving between cars to groups of ATV riders blocking traffic on city streets, the people of Durham have brought concerns to CBS 17 about all-terrain vehicles creating traffic hazards on the roads. CBS 17 viewers have sent in videos of...
cbs17
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams and deputies spent most of Tuesday searching the Neuse River and the land around it. A Wake County Sheriff’s Office representative told CBS 17 the search was regarding an ongoing investigation and would not add additional detail. The location of the search,...
Bridge work will result in overnight closures on the Raleigh Beltline in coming weeks
The work could begin as early as Monday night. Contractors will place girders for a new bridge and demolish an old one nearby.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property – Sat, 13 Aug 2022 15:10:20 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 13 Aug 2022 15:10:20 -0400: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property at Address: 538 S Wingate St Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Car has not moved in months and is parked the wrong way on street. For more information or to add or update...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Better rail service for North Carolina and the Southeast? State working on the ‘missing link’
SANFORD, N.C. — An Amtrak train bound for Raleigh passes through downtown Sanford twice a day. Freight trains rumble through the city several times a day. But Sanford, about 45 minutes southwest of Raleigh, hasn’t had passenger rail service for more than 50 years, according to the city's mayor-elect.
jocoreport.com
13 Injured In 11 Vehicle Crash
FOUR OAKS – A heavy downpour may have been the cause of a massive I-95 motor vehicle accident on Monday evening near Four Oaks. It started at about 6:30pm when traffic slowed due to the rain, followed by a series of accidents nearly a mile long. In the end, there were 13 people injured in the 11 vehicle crash, which included two tractor trailers.
jocoreport.com
Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck
HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
cbs17
4 injured after 15 cars involved in 6 wrecks along stretch of I-95 in Johnston County, officials say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were taken to area hospitals after 15 vehicles were involved in six different crashes along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday evening, officials said. The wrecks happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. as heavy rain was falling in the...
Chinese restaurant catches fire in Holly Springs
Holly Springs, N.C. — A fire sparked inside a Chinese restaurant overnight while the business was closed. The fire was reported Wednesday around 1 a.m. at China Uno, located at 308 Village Walk Drive inside the South Park Village shopping center. One worker was still inside closing the restaurant...
Two major crashes on I-95 in Johnston County leave 13 hurt, 4 hospitalized
More than a dozen vehicles were involved in two separate chain-reaction crashes near each other on Monday night, closing part of Interstate 95 in Johnston County.
Raleigh News & Observer
Durham City Council rejects residential development on US 70 over creek concerns
In a split vote Monday night, the Durham City Council rejected a developer’s request to annex a tract of land in southeast Durham for a 380-home development. The CSC Group, a local firm with a handful of communities in Durham and Wake counties, had hoped to build a mix of townhomes and single-family homes on 117 acres it owns near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Leesville Road.
WLOS.com
Truck, camping trailer taken from slain NC deputy's home days after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Note: The article has been updated to reflect updates to previously incorrect information. Just over 48 hours after a Wake County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty, a truck and camping trailer were taken from the deputy's home in a "civil dispute."
FedEx driver arrested for stealing tortoise, Lee County deputies say
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Not afraid to kill a deputy, not afraid to kill you: Officials urge those with details on Wake deputy murder to come forward
"It’s critical, first of all, to bring them to justice for killing Deputy Byrd," North Carolina Sheriff's Association's Eddie Caldwell said. "Secondly, to make sure they don’t kill somebody else. Certainly, if they’re not afraid to kill a deputy, they wouldn’t be afraid to kill me or you."
Warrant: 2 shot while playing with toy Nerf guns outside North Carolina Mini Mart
A search warrant reveals two people were shot in Durham Aug. 12 while they were playing with nerf guns.
Search intensifies for Wake sheriff’s deputy shooter as photos of truck released
After Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was shot Thursday night, a $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
Man jailed in hit-and-run death of North Carolina worker picking up debris along highway
One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday.
