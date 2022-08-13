ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘His stuff is really good’: Red Sox add veteran Jeurys Familia to bolster bullpen

By Trevor Hass
 3 days ago

He has 125 career saves and was an All-Star in 2016.

Jeurys Familia appeared in 38 games for the Philadelphia Phillies this season.

The Red Sox selected right-handed pitcher Jeurys Familia to their active Major League roster, the club announced Saturday.

Familia, 32, has a 33-26 record, 3.46 ERA, and 125 saves in over 11 years in the Majors. He spent six years with the New York Mets, played for the Oakland Athletics briefly in 2018, then returned to the Mets for three more seasons.

He appeared in 38 games for the Philadelphia Phillies this year, posting a 1-1 record and 6.09 ERA before they designated him for assignment.

The Red Sox signed Familia as a minor league free agent on Tuesday. He struck out all three batters faced in a scoreless relief inning for the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday, then he joined the Red Sox in Boston on Saturday.

He’s had some excellent moments throughout his career but has also been inconsistent in stretches. Familia was an All-Star in 2016, when he led the Majors with 51 saves and finished 17th in Most Valuable Player voting.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said “his stuff is really good.”

“Obviously he had a hard time in Philly,” Cora told reporters. “We feel like there are a few things we can adjust and maximize his repertoire.”

Familia, speaking in the dugout through a translator, said he went home to the Dominican Republic after the Phillies released him and worked with a pitching coach there.

They analyzed both his mechanics and mentality, and he said he felt like a “completely different person” with Worcester than he had been in Philadelphia.

The Red Sox also optioned right-hander Kaleb Ort to Worcester after Friday’s game and transferred left-hander Chris Sale to the 60-day injured list. Sale is expected to miss the rest of the season after fracturing his right wrist Aug. 6.

