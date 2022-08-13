Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick
Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”
UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
MMAmania.com
Adrien Broner bails on Aug. 20 boxing bout citing mental health, angry Omar Figueroa demands proof
Four-time boxing champion Adrien Broner was expected to make his return to the “sweet science” against former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.; however, that fight has now been scrapped after “The Problem” announced his withdrawal.
MMA Fighting
Yazmin Jauregui reveals what Dana White told her after stellar UFC San Diego debut
SAN DIEGO — Yazmin Jauregui put on quite a show in her UFC debut. The top strawweight prospect discusses her win over Iasmin Lucindo, what Dana White told her after her stellar promotional debut, representing Mexico, and much more.
MMAmania.com
Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’
Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
MMAmania.com
Youngest fighter in UFC history? 17 year-old phenom Raul Rosas Jr. set for Dana White’s ‘Contender Series’ debut
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) could sign the youngest fighter in the history of the promotion if undefeated bantamweight phenom Raul Rosas Jr. (5-0) is able to defeat Mando Gutierrez on Dana White’s “Contender Series” on Sept. 20 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Henry Cejudo not impressed by Marlon Vera: Dominick Cruz was winning 4-0 before he got clipped
Henry Cejudo thinks Dominick Cruz was en route to a decisive win over Marlon Vera before he got finished. Cruz (24-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) was knocked out by Vera (22-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) in Round 4 of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 41 headliner in San Diego, where the judges had him up two rounds to one heading into the championship rounds.
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”
Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
Yardbarker
Dominick Reyes returning to face Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York
Former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to action for the first time in more than a year when he meets Ryan Spann at UFC 281. MMAjunkie.com was first to report the booking. UFC 281 takes place on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York and features a middleweight title fight pitting Israel Adesanya against Alex Pereira.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Usman vs. Edwards 2
One of the most dominant mixed martial arts (MMA) champions meets a long-overdue challenger in Salt Lake City, Utah, this Saturday (Aug. 20, 2022) when Kamaru Usman defends his Welterweight title against Leon Edwards in UFC 278’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event. Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, also hosts the return of Luke Rockhold opposite Paulo Costa and a pivotal Bantamweight battle pitting the legendary Jose Aldo against Merab Dvalishvili.
Spinning Back Clique: Dana White's comments to GQ on fighter pay, Marlon Vera a serious UFC title contender, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. Our panel of Danny Segura, Simon Samano and Brian “Goze” Garcia discuss five topics with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.
Aljamain Sterling reacts after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Father Time is truly undefeated”
Aljamain Sterling believes Dominick Cruz is a victim of Father Time. Cruz shared the Octagon with Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC San Diego on August 13, 2022. The action emanated from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. “The Dominator” was doing well in spots but his elusiveness...
Yardbarker
Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos
Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu Hopes To Incorporate His Father To Prepare For Jermell Charlo
Undefeated junior welterweight Tim Tszyu is planning to incorporate his Hall of Fame father, former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, to prepare for a planned fight against undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo. The fight between Charlo and Tszyu is expected to take place at some point in the coming...
Boxing Scene
40 Years Gone: The Greatness of Salvador Sanchez
Long before there was a Canelo Alvarez, there was a Salvador Sanchez. Sanchez was born in 1959 in Santiago Tianguistenco, a city of 60,000-plus residents in south central Mexico that sits about 325 miles from Tlajomulco de Zuniga – where Alvarez arrived in 1990. Both men became championship-level boxers...
MMAmania.com
Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’
Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
