San Diego, CA

MMAmania.com

Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick

Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
bjpenndotcom

Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”

UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
MMAmania.com

Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’

Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
UFC
Tyson Nam
Dominick Cruz
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”

Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
Yardbarker

Dominick Reyes returning to face Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York

Former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to action for the first time in more than a year when he meets Ryan Spann at UFC 281. MMAjunkie.com was first to report the booking. UFC 281 takes place on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York and features a middleweight title fight pitting Israel Adesanya against Alex Pereira.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

UFC 278 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Usman vs. Edwards 2

One of the most dominant mixed martial arts (MMA) champions meets a long-overdue challenger in Salt Lake City, Utah, this Saturday (Aug. 20, 2022) when Kamaru Usman defends his Welterweight title against Leon Edwards in UFC 278’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event. Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, also hosts the return of Luke Rockhold opposite Paulo Costa and a pivotal Bantamweight battle pitting the legendary Jose Aldo against Merab Dvalishvili.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos

Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu Hopes To Incorporate His Father To Prepare For Jermell Charlo

Undefeated junior welterweight Tim Tszyu is planning to incorporate his Hall of Fame father, former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, to prepare for a planned fight against undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo. The fight between Charlo and Tszyu is expected to take place at some point in the coming...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

40 Years Gone: The Greatness of Salvador Sanchez

Long before there was a Canelo Alvarez, there was a Salvador Sanchez. Sanchez was born in 1959 in Santiago Tianguistenco, a city of 60,000-plus residents in south central Mexico that sits about 325 miles from Tlajomulco de Zuniga – where Alvarez arrived in 1990. Both men became championship-level boxers...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’

Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
UFC

