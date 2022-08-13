A swimming advisory issued Thursday at Turkeyfoot Lake in New Franklin was lifted Friday after a test showed a spike in the water's E. coli count had quickly dissipated. On Thursday, Portage Lakes State Park Manager Michael Studeny received alarming test results for the bacteria in the lake showing a count more than 600 times the Ohio Department of Health’s threshold for a swimming advisory.

