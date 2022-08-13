Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' preseason Week 1 loss to Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs have their first preseason game in the books with a 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Chiefs rookies showed flashes of becoming impact players in the future. They also may have officially confirmed the backup kicker role, amongst other observations.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the preseason Week 1 game in Chicago:

The Bell-Dozer opens the preseason by scoring with a five-yard touchdown reception

Veteran tight end Blake Bell was the first scoring target of the preseason from Patrick Mahomes. The five-yard reception pushed the Chiefs to an early 7-0 lead in Chicago. Fans immediately shared their excitement about the fantastic drive and score on Twitter.

Chris Jones already appears in mid-season form with an impressive sack

The Chiefs were focused on a few players in position battles and trying to make the team, but Chris Jones is ready to remind everyone he’s unblockable at the line of scrimmage. The perennial Pro Bowler stalled the Bears on their opening drive with a sack of quarterback Justin Feilds shedding blockers with ease. Critics on Twitter had plenty to say about Jones’ not losing a step in the offseason.

Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis showcases high motor with first NFL sack

The Chiefs’ touted rookie defensive end gave fans a glimpse of what made him so special in college. Karlaftis was shown pressuring the quarterback on almost every play he had in the first half culminating in an impressive sack. Spectators didn’t waste time praising the rookie’s performance in his first NFL game.

Chiefs may have a backup kicker in safety Justin Reid

The signing of Justin Reid is proving to be more than just a starter in the secondary with his impressive kicking. After wowing everyone at training camp with 60+ yard field goal completions, Reid showcased his leg again to end the first half with a perfect point after try. The thrilling display certainly didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter.

Soldier Field's grass was looking rough and faced criticsm to match

The grass at Soldier Field gave no advantage to the home Chicago Bears as it appeared to be in poor quality ahead of Saturday’s game. Some blamed an Elton John concert earlier in the week, but many others on Twitter believe this is an ongoing issue at the legendary stadium.