Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
5,000 gallons of diesel stolen by suspects, HPD investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspect vehicles believed to be involved in the theft of 5,000 gallons of diesel at one convenience store. According to police, the thefts occurred in the 800 block of South State Highway 6 over a span of four days in July.
fox26houston.com
Suspect fires shots at Houston officers during cash store robbery
HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after firing shots at officers during a cash store robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Taylor. HPD said the suspect robbed the store and fired shots at officers. Officials said...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Recover A Stolen Vehicle And Arrest Two Suspects in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 11, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 21525 block of Spring Plaza Drive in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arriving, the suspect was observed sitting inside a vehicle with a reprogramming scanning tool attempting to re-key the vehicle. The suspect...
fox26houston.com
Father of victim shot, killed in Bowlero parking lot speaks out, suspect still on the loose
HOUSTON - The father of a young man shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley is speaking out for the first time. 24-year-old son Gregory Shead Junior was shot and killed in a bowling alley parking lot early Sunday morning, turning what should've been a night of fun into tragedy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
UH student charged after starting fire at University Lofts
HOUSTON - A University of Houston student has been charged with arson after he intentionally started a fire at University Lofts. UH Police Department says the fire was "quickly extinguished by the building’s fire suppression system." The student, later identified as Kevin Ekofo, accused of trying to set a...
Suspect shot by deputy after shoplifting at Pearland store, authorities say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a shoplifting suspect Sunday at a shopping center in the Pearland area, according to authorities. BCSO officials said they got a call about a person who was shoplifting at the Target in the Silver Lake shopping center. Authorities spotted...
Click2Houston.com
Mail thief leaves homeowners in NW Harris County subdivision frustrated
Homeowners in a northwest Harris County neighborhood said they’re left frustrated after a thief broke into their mailboxes over the weekend. Suzanne Bathe is one of the dozens of homeowners living in the Crossroads Park subdivision that had her mail stolen from a mailbox pedestal Saturday. She said her...
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Recognize this guy? Suspected thief, store employee fight over stolen pressure washers
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who fled the scene after stealing from a southwest Houston home improvement store and fighting with an employee who tried to stop him. According to police, on August 8 at around 1:30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Tow truck driver honored for pulling Harris Co. Pct. 8 deputy from burning vehicle
Tow truck driver recognized for pulling Pct. 8 deputy from burning car. Richard Borgstrom was recognized by Precinct 8 Constable Phil Sandlin, Executive Director Roberto Trevino of the Harris County Toll Road Authority, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for pulling Precinct 8 Deputy Kiana LeMelle for her burning patrol car after a crash.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston shooting: Police say murder suspect 'considered armed and dangerous'
HOUSTON - A suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old man in Houston is "considered armed and dangerous", according to police. Cardarius Jamar Woodard, 22, is charged with murder. Police say Woodard, who is not in custody, is known to have ties to Texas and Louisiana. The shooting...
fox26houston.com
Suspicious item found at Harris Co. Walmart parking lot on FM 1960 deemed safe, no danger to public
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious item that was located on Saturday afternoon has been deemed safe. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item was found in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West. Officials said a suspicious item that was...
Click2Houston.com
Shoplifting suspect shot by deputy after ramming into multiple vehicles while attempting to flee in Pearland, BCSO says
PEARLAND, Texas – A man who was reportedly caught shoplifting was shot by a deputy on Sunday, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received a call about the suspect who was allegedly stealing from a Target inside the Silver Lake Shopping Center around 10:48 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Suspect accused of shooting man after finding him sleeping inside car with woman he previously dated
HOUSTON – A suspect is on the run after shooting another man he found sleeping inside a car with a woman he previously dated, according to the Houston Police Department. Mario Quintanilla, 49, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting was reported around 8...
fox26houston.com
Search for 5-year-old's killer continues with Houston-area billboards
HOUSTON - Federal investigators are still trying to determine who killed 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson. The little girl was sitting in her mother's car when she was killed in a drive-by shooting last month in north Houston. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of...
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
cw39.com
2 men shot, in critical condition in possible gang shootout in southwest Houston, police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are in critical condition after what police call a possible gang shootout at a southwest Houston apartment complex early Tuesday morning, police said. Just before 2 a.m., Houston police officers were called to the parking lot of a complex on the 6600 block of...
Missouri City restaurant owner wrangles alligator spotted on front porch while taking kids to school
When officials didn't come out, Mike Trinh said he took matters into his own hands. He credited his gator-wrangling talents to "Steve Irwin tactics" and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
Click2Houston.com
‘This is absolute insanity’: Dozens of ATVs, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes swarming Houston streets cause road disturbance, complaints to HPD
A Montrose woman had to stop and pull over on the side of Alabama Street after being surrounded by ATVs and dirt bikes while on her way to the grocery store Sunday. “This is absolute insanity,” she said in a video she recorded during the encounter. “Nobody can go anywhere.”
fox26houston.com
Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputy shoots shoplifting suspect attempting to flee
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - One suspect is in stable condition after a deputy-involved shooting in Brazoria County on Sunday. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call concerning an individual shoplifting at a Target store, located at the Silver Lake Shopping Center. Officials said a vehicle...
fox26houston.com
15-year-old teen gunned down in Houston's Fifth Ward, police searching for suspects
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was killed in Houston's Fifth Ward on Monday evening. Officials said the shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Brewster Street, just after 6:15 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the teen shot in the torso. The...
Comments / 0