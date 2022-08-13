ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

fox26houston.com

5,000 gallons of diesel stolen by suspects, HPD investigating

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspect vehicles believed to be involved in the theft of 5,000 gallons of diesel at one convenience store. According to police, the thefts occurred in the 800 block of South State Highway 6 over a span of four days in July.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect fires shots at Houston officers during cash store robbery

HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after firing shots at officers during a cash store robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Taylor. HPD said the suspect robbed the store and fired shots at officers. Officials said...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Recover A Stolen Vehicle And Arrest Two Suspects in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 11, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 21525 block of Spring Plaza Drive in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arriving, the suspect was observed sitting inside a vehicle with a reprogramming scanning tool attempting to re-key the vehicle. The suspect...
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

UH student charged after starting fire at University Lofts

HOUSTON - A University of Houston student has been charged with arson after he intentionally started a fire at University Lofts. UH Police Department says the fire was "quickly extinguished by the building’s fire suppression system." The student, later identified as Kevin Ekofo, accused of trying to set a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Search for 5-year-old's killer continues with Houston-area billboards

HOUSTON - Federal investigators are still trying to determine who killed 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson. The little girl was sitting in her mother's car when she was killed in a drive-by shooting last month in north Houston. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of...
HOUSTON, TX

