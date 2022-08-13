Read full article on original website
Man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer arrested
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a 42-year-old man, is accused of firing shots at an officer after attempting to rob a South Burdick Street grocery store Saturday, police said. The officer was not...
Victim identified in fatal U.S. 131 crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim that died in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 14. Crash: One dead in car crash on US-131 Sunday morning. Harlan Slabaugh, 58, of Nappanee, Indiana died on U.S. 131 north near mile marker 46 early Sunday...
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
Wrong man arrested in Van Buren County fatal motorcycle crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The wrong man was arrested in a fatal crash that killed a 27-year-old motorcyclist, state police said. That man has been released as Michigan State Police resume their search for the driver at the time of the crash. The crash happened on 90th Avenue...
Intoxicated driver leads to police chase in Antwerp Township
ANTWERP TWP, Mich. — A Paw Paw man is in custody after being pulled over for suspicion of intoxicated driving and fleeing from deputies. Christopher Miller, 37, was pulled over in Antwerp Township at approximately 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning , according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Miller...
Second man who pleaded guilty in Whitmer kidnapping plot set to testify in new trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The second man to plead guilty in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to testify for the prosecution in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Wednesday. A mistrial was declared for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. in April when a jury...
'A void in our lives that can never be filled,' family says of late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family of late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire remembered him as a beloved father, husband, son, brother, co-worker, and friend, one year after he died in the line of duty. "It has been a year since we lost our beloved Ryan... leaving a void in our lives...
Motorcyclist flown to hospital with serious injuries after crash, deputies say
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver who turned in front of a motorcyclist caused a crash that sent a 64-year-old Hudsonville man to the hospital Tuesday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist was riding on Ottawa Beach Road near Forest Hills Drive just after 3:45 p.m.,...
One man is dead after suspected drunk driver crosses centerline, hits motorcycle head on
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Niles man is dead after a driver crashed head on with the motorcyclist around 9:45 Friday night in Keeler Township, according to Michigan State Police. Renato Florez, 44, was driving a Ford panel van westbound on 90th Avenue near 67th Street, when he...
From scrolling Facebook to FBI informant: Star witness testifies in Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Day five of the second trial over the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saw jurors hear from the prosecution's star witness, a man who joined the group and later provided secret recordings to the FBI. Federal prosecutors are trying for a second time...
Kalamazoo company provides onsite child care for employees amid daycare shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Long wait lists, high costs and limited facilities can leave parents hopeless in the search for child care. According to the Center for American Progress, 44% of Michigan residents live in a child care desert where there are not enough options. A Kalamazoo business eliminated that...
Semi-truck full of watermelons hits I-94 overpass
A semi-truck fully loaded with watermelons crashed into an overpass on I-94, after trying to avoid a collision with another car. The truck sparked flames while sliding down West Bound I-94 near County Road 657 Overpass before eventually coming to a stop about 400 yards from the bridge, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.
Sgt. Ryan Proxmire's legacy lives on 1 year after being shot in line of duty
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A roadside memorial honoring the sacrifice of Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire remains at the site where he was shot one year ago. The tribute is located on East MN Avenue near South 38th Street in Charleston Township, south of Galesburg. It features a cross...
Kalamazoo launches online survey in search for new city attorney
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo started its search for a new city attorney, asking for the community's help through an online survey, the city announced Tuesday. The online survey, open until Aug. 29, allows residents to share traits and skills the next city attorney should possess. The survey information is...
Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Coakley placed on administrative leave
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave over allegations of harassment, the city confirmed Tuesday. Coakley has been suspended from his duties with pay while an outside firm investigates the accusations made by city employees, according to a statement...
Local motorcycle club to host benefit ride for Kalamazoo public safety officer Tom Maher
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A local motorcycle club is hosting a benefit ride to support Kalamazoo public safety officer Tom Maher, who was hit by a suspected drunk driver while riding his motorcycle to work and is now paralyzed from the waist down. Organizers with the Iron Bandogs LE/MC, a...
Crash closes eastbound I-94 for several hours during Monday morning commute
A crash involving a semi truck and two passenger cars shut down all eastbound lanes of I-94 for several hours Monday morning. The freeway closed after Sprinkle Rd Exit 80 around 3:51 a.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Multiple occupants from the passenger cars were transported to Bronson...
"Tuesdays with Morrie" comes to Kalamazoo for theatrical debut in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This year marked the 25th anniversary of the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by author Mitch Albom and Jefferey Hatcher. Albom was expected to come to west Michigan where the play adaptation of his book will make its theatrical debut in the state. The play...
Artists use Battle Creek as a canvas for 2022 Color the Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Artists are painting the town of Battle Creek at the 7th annual Color the Creek. Th festival kicked off on Monday, bringing in national, regional and local artists to paint colorful murals on buildings across the Cereal City. South Haven: Blueberry Fest takes over South...
It's a Bearcat reunion! Battle Creek Schools welcomes back staff for new year
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Public Schools welcomed back staff ahead of the school year with a Bearcat family reunion style event Tuesday. Teachers and support staff were invited to C-W post stadium for food, games, music, prizes, and a dunk tank. Organizers said they wanted to thank...
