Kalamazoo County, MI

Man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a 42-year-old man, is accused of firing shots at an officer after attempting to rob a South Burdick Street grocery store Saturday, police said. The officer was not...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Victim identified in fatal U.S. 131 crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim that died in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 14. Crash: One dead in car crash on US-131 Sunday morning. Harlan Slabaugh, 58, of Nappanee, Indiana died on U.S. 131 north near mile marker 46 early Sunday...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Intoxicated driver leads to police chase in Antwerp Township

ANTWERP TWP, Mich. — A Paw Paw man is in custody after being pulled over for suspicion of intoxicated driving and fleeing from deputies. Christopher Miller, 37, was pulled over in Antwerp Township at approximately 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning , according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Miller...
PAW PAW, MI
Semi-truck full of watermelons hits I-94 overpass

A semi-truck fully loaded with watermelons crashed into an overpass on I-94, after trying to avoid a collision with another car. The truck sparked flames while sliding down West Bound I-94 near County Road 657 Overpass before eventually coming to a stop about 400 yards from the bridge, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo launches online survey in search for new city attorney

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo started its search for a new city attorney, asking for the community's help through an online survey, the city announced Tuesday. The online survey, open until Aug. 29, allows residents to share traits and skills the next city attorney should possess. The survey information is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Coakley placed on administrative leave

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave over allegations of harassment, the city confirmed Tuesday. Coakley has been suspended from his duties with pay while an outside firm investigates the accusations made by city employees, according to a statement...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Artists use Battle Creek as a canvas for 2022 Color the Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Artists are painting the town of Battle Creek at the 7th annual Color the Creek. Th festival kicked off on Monday, bringing in national, regional and local artists to paint colorful murals on buildings across the Cereal City. South Haven: Blueberry Fest takes over South...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

