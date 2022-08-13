ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs injury updates following preseason Week 1 vs. Bears

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs completed their Week 1 preseason game against the Chicago Bears and they lost a few players to injury during the course of the game.

TE Blake Bell left the game on the second offensive series with a hip injury. He had to be helped to the sideline and was eventually carted to the locker room. He was initially ruled questionable to return and eventually was ruled out of the game.

Later on, Chiefs RB Derrick Gore was ruled questionable to return to the game with a neck injury. He was hit awkwardly in a pileup on a third-quarter run up the middle. A fumble was forced on the play and Gore left the game shortly after. He was never ruled out, but the timing of his injury didn’t require him to be.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid didn’t have any news on the injuries to provide to reporters after the game, but a PR representative did confirm the injuries. It’s common for Reid to not have an update after the game when the team is on the road for the preseason and even during the regular season. Bell and Gore will likely undergo more evaluation when they return to team facilities in Kansas City. It also means we won’t get an update on their status until the team is back at Missouri Western State University training camp practice on Monday.

Escaping injury-free during the preseason is always goal No. 1 and the Chiefs accomplished that for the most part. Bell is a pretty key piece to the offense, so they’ll hope for good news there. Obviously, some injuries can pop up after the game, but they’re typically ticky-tacky in variety and nothing that a little rest won’t fix.

