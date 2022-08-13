ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Machine Gun Kelly Honored with His Own Holiday in Cleveland After Playing Hometown Stadium Show

Machine Gun Kelly will now be celebrated annually in Cleveland — by law!. Over the weekend, mayor Justin Bibb honored the 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker with a document officially declaring Aug. 13 as "Machine Gun Kelly Day" in his Ohio hometown — hours before MGK wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour for around 50,000 attendees at the city's FirstEnergy Stadium.
Brown on Cleveland

Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?

Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
clevelandurbannews.com

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
Cleveland Jewish News

Attorneys set to rock for Jam for Justice fundraiser

The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland is presenting its annual Jam for Justice fundraiser on Sept. 8 at the House of Blues in downtown Cleveland. The musical extravaganza will feature legal professionals from across Northeast Ohio showcasing their talents through song. Several bands made up of justice system professionals will perform to raise money for the society, which provides legal services to those who can not afford them.
cleveland19.com

Convicted Cleveland cop killer, 2 others on trial for unrelated crime spree

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted earlier this month of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek is now on trial for crimes allegedly committed from November 2021 through December 2021. On Aug. 3, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, for the shooting...
WTOL 11

Cleveland Guardians' prospect reports extortionist plot to police

AKRON, Ohio — 11 Investigates has learned that Gavin Williams, the top pitching prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, paid a blackmailer $1,0000 before going to police after his Snapchat account was hacked. Williams told police that the blackmailer contacted him via text after hacking into the social media account....
WKYC

Cleveland Guardians recall Mustard from Single-A Lake County

CLEVELAND — One week after optioning Mustard to their High-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains, the Cleveland Guardians are giving the condiment another chance. On Monday, the Guardians announced that they have recalled Mustard to the big league level, where he had previously lost his first 50 Hot Dog Races during the 2022 season.
