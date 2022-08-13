Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OH
Machine Gun Kelly Honored with His Own Holiday in Cleveland After Playing Hometown Stadium Show
Machine Gun Kelly will now be celebrated annually in Cleveland — by law!. Over the weekend, mayor Justin Bibb honored the 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker with a document officially declaring Aug. 13 as "Machine Gun Kelly Day" in his Ohio hometown — hours before MGK wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour for around 50,000 attendees at the city's FirstEnergy Stadium.
cleverock.com
Machine Gun Kelly l Cleveland, OH | First Energy Stadium | 08.13.22
Machine Gun Kelly concert photos from Cleveland, OH’s First Energy Stadium on August 13, 2022. Photos © Delaney Canfield / CleveRock.com.
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?
Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spotted at Ohio café
The Kardashian clan is no stranger to Cleveland.
Cleveland Scene
Ken Bagnis, Former Singer for Cleveland Rock Band Pretty Vacant, To Release New Novel
An accomplished musician and practicing psychotherapist, Ken Bagnis, who fronted the Cleveland band Pretty Vacant, has played in rock bands since his early youth. Now the director of treatment for the Anne Sippi Clinic, Bagnis treats people with histories of severe and persistent mental illness symptoms. Following up his critically...
Clap, cheer and whistle, as this news is all good: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- There is very real suffering and trouble in this world and in every community that I know of. At the same time, it is important to note the moments when the sun breaks through the clouds and people meet -- and exceed -- our expectations. Some do so instinctively and others with great effort.
clevelandurbannews.com
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
Last call to nominate your favorite Northeast Ohio sub and sub shop
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We are on the hunt for the best-tasting sub sandwich in Northeast Ohio and we need you to tell us where to find them. August is also National Sandwich Month and we decided to celebrate by finding the best sub sandwich in all of Greater Cleveland.
Cleveland Jewish News
Attorneys set to rock for Jam for Justice fundraiser
The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland is presenting its annual Jam for Justice fundraiser on Sept. 8 at the House of Blues in downtown Cleveland. The musical extravaganza will feature legal professionals from across Northeast Ohio showcasing their talents through song. Several bands made up of justice system professionals will perform to raise money for the society, which provides legal services to those who can not afford them.
cleveland19.com
Lorain man says 19 News helped get huge, smelly pile of trash cleaned up
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Edward Kinder went from living next door to this huge pile of garbage to a clean empty lot. He says it’s all because of 19 News. “Amazing, it’s cleaned up and now we can have family over,” said Kinder. “That was just embarrassing.”
cleveland19.com
Convicted Cleveland cop killer, 2 others on trial for unrelated crime spree
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted earlier this month of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek is now on trial for crimes allegedly committed from November 2021 through December 2021. On Aug. 3, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, for the shooting...
Taste of Black Cleveland returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
It's a celebration of the best food and drink some local Black chefs and mixologists have to offer.
cleveland19.com
Wildlife specialists on ground in Brewster to search for wallaby on the loose
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County called in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is in the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Wildlife specialists from Noah’s Lost Ark Exotic Animal Sanctuary,...
Cleveland Guardians' prospect reports extortionist plot to police
AKRON, Ohio — 11 Investigates has learned that Gavin Williams, the top pitching prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, paid a blackmailer $1,0000 before going to police after his Snapchat account was hacked. Williams told police that the blackmailer contacted him via text after hacking into the social media account....
cleveland19.com
EMS: Male fatally electrocuted, found in wires 30 feet in air at Cleveland substation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland EMS division confirmed a person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on the city’s East side. First responders were initially dispatched to the substation in the area of East 185th Street near Cochran Avenue at approximately 2:55 a.m., according to EMS officials.
cleveland19.com
Jewish Federation of Cleveland improves security with hundreds of cameras, license plate readers
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is now the first faith-based community in the United States to link their security camera system to a 24-hour emergency communications center, according to Rebecca Golsky, Director of Communications for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. Golsky said the system has more...
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians recall Mustard from Single-A Lake County
CLEVELAND — One week after optioning Mustard to their High-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains, the Cleveland Guardians are giving the condiment another chance. On Monday, the Guardians announced that they have recalled Mustard to the big league level, where he had previously lost his first 50 Hot Dog Races during the 2022 season.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland seniors not getting social security checks on time, they blame post office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Alfonso Oliver called 19 News after he and his neighbors weren’t getting their mail on time. “We might miss 2 or 3 days of getting our mail, you know a lot of times it’s on the first of the month,” said Oliver. At the...
North Ridgeville teen writes poem book on her battle with suicidal thoughts: You Are Not Alone mental health series with 3News' Hollie Strano
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — School is starting again for many area students, and for 16-year-old Bella Hustic, the traditional schooling route just wasn't working. She spiraled into a depressive state until she learned to cope in a way that school could never teach her. And now, she is sharing...
