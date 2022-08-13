Read full article on original website
Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick
Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
Dana White has a problem with 200-pound Paddy Pimblett’s yo-yo diet — ‘It makes it tough for us too’
UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett likes to pack on the pounds between fights and recently told combat sports reporters that he wasn’t going to keep his weight down until the promotion started feeding him ranked opponents. UFC President Dana White is not a fan of that strategy. “It’s not...
Adrien Broner bails on Aug. 20 boxing bout citing mental health, angry Omar Figueroa demands proof
Four-time boxing champion Adrien Broner was expected to make his return to the “sweet science” against former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.; however, that fight has now been scrapped after “The Problem” announced his withdrawal.
Coach: Jacked Jon Jones now ‘more powerful’ than Alistair Overeem — ‘Fans are gonna be shocked’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will finally make good on the promise he made nearly a decade ago, packing on the pounds ahead of his heavyweight debut at some point in late 2022. So what can fans expect on fight night?. “His weight is up...
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Dominick Cruz after knockout loss at UFC San Diego?
UFC San Diego went down this past weekend (Sat., Aug., 13, 2022) inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., providing combat fans with an absolute thrilling night of action-packed fights. Plenty of fighters were left feeling the post-fight blues, including Ariane Lipski, who was knocked out by Priscila Cachoeira in the first round (see it here).
Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’
Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa full fight preview | UFC 278
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight scrappers Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa will square off this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Times have been tough since Rockhold lost the title back in June 2016. He’s fought just three times in...
‘Pissed’ Paige VanZant reveals it wasn’t her choice to pull out of BKFC London fight
Paige VanZant had every intention to get back in action this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022). With Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) making its debut in London, England, the deck was stacked, including a VanZant versus Charisa Sigala match up. However, it was revealed earlier today (Tues., Aug. 16, 2022) that the bout was postponed due to undisclosed reasons. Initial reports hinted that VanZant may have been the one to pull out of the bout but “12 Guage” has since cleared the air in that regard.
Midnight Mania! Israel Adesanya backs Luke Rockhold over Paulo Costa, but warns, “wrestle him straight away”
Luke Rockhold may be a fairly significant underdog opposite Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 278, but Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is backing him. The pivotal Middleweight co-main event between Rockhold and Costa could go a long way in determining a future title challenger, so it makes sense that Adesanya is paying attention. Breaking down the match up on his YouTube channel, Adesanya emphasized the importance of wearing down Costa early with kicks and takedowns.
Video: Max Holloway ‘knocked out’ for first time in UFC career, fans cry early stoppage
What does it take to knockout former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway?. About seven Gs, give or take a few hundred knots. That was a lesson the Hawaiian mixed martial arts (MMA) icon learned when he went airborne with the Navy Blue Angels earlier this week, complete with “Danger Zone” soundtrack by 80’s movie crooner, Kenny Loggins.
Dominick Cruz ‘thankful for my health’ following tough UFC San Diego loss
Dominick Cruz has broken his silence. The former two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder returned to the main event scene this past weekend (Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego for a duel with the surging No. 5-ranked contender, Marlon “Chito” Vera. Unfortunately for Cruz, the fight resulted in his fourth career loss in 28 appearances.
Dana White: Nate Diaz title shot possible with Khamzat Chimaev win, doubters are ‘insane’
If Nate Diaz can do the unthinkable at UFC 279 next month (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), he may not be leaving the promotion after all. For all of 2022, Diaz has made it clear he wants out of his UFC contract and will fight anyone to finish up the final fight of his contract. This past month (July 2022), his wish was finally granted as his main event showdown with undefeated top-ranked Welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), was made official.
UFC San Diego results: Matches to make for ‘Vera vs. Cruz’ main card winners
UFC San Diego went down last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Headlining the event was a Bantamweight bout between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera, which saw “Chito” knockout “The Dominator” via a devastating head kick (see it here). In the co-headlining act, Nate Landwehr defeated David Onama via majority decision after a wild back-and-forth affair.
Midnight Mania! Dominick Reyes returns opposite Ryan Spann at UFC 281
It’s been a long time since we last saw Dominick Reyes inside the Octagon, but per a report from MMAJunkie, that’s about to change. Reyes is finally set to return to action against a ranked opponent in the heavy-handed Ryan Spann. The pair are now scheduled to throw down at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
UFC San Diego medical suspensions, injuries: Mangled Dominick Cruz facing possible six-month sit
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz was crushed by a Marlon Vera head kick in the UFC San Diego main event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., which could bench “The Dominator” for up to six months unless otherwise cleared by a physician.
Diana Belbita: ‘I didn’t even notice’ being on second biggest MMA event of all-time
Diana Belbita has gotten to be a part of quite a few unique experiences in her young life thus far. Currently residing in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, the Romania-born Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Strawweight prospect made the move to North America roughly three years after her coach persuaded her into getting serious about this mixed martial arts (MMA) journey. Coincidentally enough, at the time of her signing with the sport’s ultimate proving ground, Belbita was competing on Romania’s version of Exatlon, the famous Survivor-type reality television series that Jorge Masvidal also notably competed on.
Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker full fight preview | UFC 278
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight hitters Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker will battle this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. About five years ago, Pedro was maybe Light Heavyweight’s top prospect. At 25 years of age, he was undefeated...
Here’s the ‘tall’ UFC fighter Jake Paul is too scared to fight
Social media sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul has made a habit out of destroying washed-up MMA superstars and since “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled” the 25 year-old “Problem Child” is once again scouring the UFC roster for an easy score. Not surprisingly, aging welterweight slugger...
UFC 278 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Usman vs. Edwards 2
After putting together a 10-fight unbeaten streak, Leon Edwards finally gets his shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold this Saturday (Aug. 20, 2022) when he challenges Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, inside Vivent Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fifteen pounds north, Luke Rockhold returns to the cage against the lethal Paulo Costa, while Alexandr Romanov attempts to continue his rise through the Heavyweight ranks at Marcin Tybura’s expense.
Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio added to UFC 282
The last Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2022 is starting to take shape. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Tues., Aug. 16, 2022) that a Welterweight clash between former champion, Robbie Lawler, and Santiago Ponzinibbio will go down at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 10, 2022.
