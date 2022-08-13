Read full article on original website
Crookston Daily Times
Dynamic Voices:
Northwest Minnesota Arts Council Submitted Warren, MN–The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council (NWMAC) is pleased to announce our exhibit – Dynamic Voices: A Collection of Work by Women Artists of NW Minnesota. The exhibit is open from Monday, August 8 to Wednesday, September 28 at the NWMAC Gallery at Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls.
Crookston Daily Times
Rosemary Baatz
Rosemary Baatz of Woodbury died on July 15, 2022, at Woodwinds Hospital, Woodbury. She was born on February 15, 1931, in Crookston to John and Edna Baatz. She was a graduate of Mount St. Benedict Academy, Crookston and The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. Rosemary was a librarian for...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks community comes together to honor Kristi Nikle
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This evening, family and community members came together to honor the life of Kristi Nikle. The group stood outside of the Grand Forks Police Department surrounded by signs saying, “Bring Kristi home and “Keep digging”. Among those in attendance were...
Crookston Daily Times
Jean Ann Bienek Continues Commitment to Community at DAC
After three weeks of shadowing Jo Bittner, Jean Ann Bienek is eager to start her first solo week as the new Executive Director at the Polk County Developmental Achievement Center (DAC). “I’m excited and nervous,” Bienek admitted. “I have very big shoes to fill, but I want to emulate Jo...
Crookston Daily Times
Boys’ Soccer Gains Strength in Off-season
The Crookston Pirate boys’ soccer team collected just one win last year against East Grand Forks, and that left a bitter taste in their mouths. This summer, they went to work, improving their skills and strength. “It’s nice to see that a lot of people have been lifting more...
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
valleynewslive.com
Crookston girl who had leg amputated after being struck by semi throws first pitch at FM Red Hawks game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live)-It’s been a long recovery for 11-year-old Kaylee Acevedo. After defying all odds, the FM Red Hawks are celebrating the young girl. She is also living proof that tragedy builds strength. “I know that I am strong and that I can do it,” said Kaylee....
Crookston Daily Times
Crookston Alumni Prepare for Fall Season
With college resuming, seven Crookston alumni prepare for their respective fall sports seasons ahead. Brothers Brady (SO) and Brooks (FR) Butt attend the University of Jamestown to play football where their father, Scott, once coached. In his senior year of high school, Brooks was named to the All-Conference and All-Section teams, along with being named the Co-Specialist of the Year. Last season, Brady played in one game, recording one solo tackle and two assisted tackles. As a team, the Jimmies are picked to finish ninth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Their first game will be Thursday, August 25 against Valley City State University at 7 p.m.
KNOX News Radio
Xcel crews stay busy in GF
It was a busy morning for Xcel Energy teams in Grand Forks. Line crews responded to a series electrical outages impacting southern portions of the city. At one point the Xcel outage page said over 2800 customers were left in the dark – many along south Columbia Road and 32nd Avenue South. Power was fully restored about two hours later.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 16, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrest.
Crookston Daily Times
City Meeting Notice
The Special Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority will meet on Monday, August 22 at 6:45 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers. City Coucil will meeting directly after that meeting, beginning at 7 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers. The final meeting of the evening will be the...
Crookston Daily Times
Veterans to be Recognized During Ox Cart Days
Four veterans will be recognized for their service at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 20 at 9:30 a.m. This year’s veterans are Matt Genereux, Nick Genereux, Becky Kofoed and Cole Perry. Matt Genereux. Matthew “Matt” Genereux entered the MN Army National Guard in Moorhead on November 7, 2002....
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Charged With Assault Following Fight Outside of a Bar
A Thief River Falls area woman faces assault charges following an alleged bar fight. Britney Rae Grover, 30, faces 5th degree assault charges following the August 5th incident. Police responded to the call at 307 Main Ave North just after 10pm, with the caller saying they were “assaulted outside of the bar”.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he broke down a door of an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Grand Forks. That man is Jonathan Minera. GFPD says a fight later began with the resident of the apartment...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
valleynewslive.com
One hurt, one cited in rural Davenport crash
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was hurt and another was cited Thursday afternoon following a crash in rural Davenport. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Deputies say a semi, driven by a Florida man, was westbound on CR 16 when he struck a pickup, on CR 15, driven by a 20-year-old Walcott man.
