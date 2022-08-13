With college resuming, seven Crookston alumni prepare for their respective fall sports seasons ahead. Brothers Brady (SO) and Brooks (FR) Butt attend the University of Jamestown to play football where their father, Scott, once coached. In his senior year of high school, Brooks was named to the All-Conference and All-Section teams, along with being named the Co-Specialist of the Year. Last season, Brady played in one game, recording one solo tackle and two assisted tackles. As a team, the Jimmies are picked to finish ninth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Their first game will be Thursday, August 25 against Valley City State University at 7 p.m.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO