22nd Annual Adena Heritage Days celebration brings everyone together

William Charles “Bill” Johnson, 83 of Cambridge. William Charles (Bill) Johnson of Cambridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born December 9, 1938 in Pleasant City, Ohio, the son of the late Helen G. (King) Johnson and William A. Johnson. He graduated from Valley Local (Buffalo) High School where he was elected to their Hall of Fame. He attended Muskingum College and Akron University before he went to work at Macomber, Inc. in Canton. He then served his country in the Air Force Systems Command, Andrews Air Force Base where he was on the ground floor for installing computers and software throughout the Command. His training and dedication placed him at the Navy Finance Center and Defense Information Systems Command (DISA) for 24 years. As Head of the Information Processing Center in Cleveland, he received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 1994. After retirement he returned to Guernsey County to begin training in the Presbyterian Church (USA) lay pastor program. During that time, he gave of himself as a chaplain at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center and then as chaplain with Hospice of Guernsey. He became the first full-time Commissioned Lay Pastor in Ohio, serving as the Senior Pastor at Cambridge First Presbyterian Church from 2001-2009 where he also was privileged to serve as an Elder. He was active in the Muskingum Valley Presbytery serving on many committees and served as Moderator in 2008.

