Thomas Bull Dodd, Jr, left this life for his next adventure on June 30, 2022. He passed away at his beloved cabin on Ptarmigan Mountain in Silverthorne surrounded by his children who handed him off to God and their mom, his cherished wife of 60 years, Kelly, who preceded him in death by only ten months. We hope they were ready for him.

SILVERTHORNE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO