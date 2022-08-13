Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
Breck Epic pro riders plan women’s mountain bike meet up to encourage more female participation in the sport
Following the fourth day of the Breck Epic multistage mountain bike race on Wednesday, Aug. 17, professional mountain bikers Kat Nash and Sonya Looney will host an event with local women in order to encourage more female participation in mountain bike races. Both Nash and Looney are currently ranked first...
Summit Daily News
Summit Historical Society exhibit explores Ute Tribe’s use of engineering and science in Summit County
Summit County residents and community members can learn about Summit County’s original residents at Summit Historical Society’s new exhibit, which features how members of the Ute Tribe engineered their homes and other parts of their culture. The traveling exhibit, called “The Ute Knowledge of Science, Technology, Engineering and...
An early forecast for when Colorado will see peak fall color in 2022
It may still feel like summer outside, but it won’t be long before Coloradans will be enjoying the seas of golden aspen groves.
Summit Daily News
Eagle Valley Trail seeks funds for final 12 miles
The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Thomas Bull Dodd, Jr.
Thomas Bull Dodd, Jr, left this life for his next adventure on June 30, 2022. He passed away at his beloved cabin on Ptarmigan Mountain in Silverthorne surrounded by his children who handed him off to God and their mom, his cherished wife of 60 years, Kelly, who preceded him in death by only ten months. We hope they were ready for him.
Rain totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday and Tuesday. More than 40 locations in the Denver area have reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals have been reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
Why Tuesday's rain was such good news for the state's drought
DENVER — It feels like it's been a while since we've had some good Colorado weather news to share. Well, we got plenty of good news this week – and mostly in the form of beneficial heavy rainfall. Much of the Denver metro area picked up at least...
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain
As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:
RELATED PEOPLE
Rain totals: Storms drop multiple inches of precipitation around Colorado
Monsoonal rains dropped multiple inches of precipitation around Colorado starting Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, with 3.5 inches recorded in Broomfield as of 10 a.m.
Summit Daily News
Avalanche officials to discuss mountain safety, backcountry stories and snow in Breckenridge Oct. 13-14
The 22nd annual Colorado Snow and Avalanche Workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct, 13, and Friday, Oct. 14. Thursday’s session will online-only and Friday’s session will be at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge for a live, in-person event. Thursday’s virtual itinerary will cover avalanche triggering and release,...
Guess these 9NEWSers from their back-to-school photos
DENVER — It's that bittersweet time of year that is a source of both excitement and tears for parents and children — back to school. And it's the time of year for another tradition that goes with it: back-to-school photos. We asked our anchors, reporters and meteorologists to...
Summit Daily News
A rainy summer means better berms, but more erosion for local mountain biking trails
Summit County has seen one of its rainiest Summers in recent memory, to the extent of potentially ending the region’s drought. The rains have not only impacted the county’s wildfire risk and verdant flora, but its trails, too. Wet dirt means grippier berms and more control, but it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
denverite.com
What if you replaced 55 acres of Ball Arena parking lots with retail, parks and thousands of residents? That’s in Kroenke’s plans.
Drive down Auraria Parkway, past the campus. Most days you’ll see 55 acres of empty concrete parking lots. All that pavement awaits the occasional event at Ball Arena, when people drive in, get out of their cars, go to a concert or game, and eventually come out and drive away.
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s outdoors offers a kind of therapy. But it’s not a magic pill.
COLORADO — Spring, a time when the bluebirds sing — maybe on your shoulder — and the sun cracks the worst of winter’s cold and the air smells like life, can be a time of darkness for Kylie Bearse. Spring means muddy trails and slushy slopes,...
Flood threat ends for Monday night
As severe weather moves into the Front Range, several watches and warnings have been issued for flooding and other possible storm-related alerts.
aboutboulder.com
Faces of Boulder – Pic of the Day – Summer!
Summer is a longtime Boulder resident and will be a Senior in High School this year. She loves the people in Boulder and likes that everyone really cares about each other. Summer was part of the team that helped save the Twin Lakes Owl preserve in 2016. Keep up the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
New Summit School District Superintendent Tony Byrd outlines priorities ahead of school year
On and off duty, new Summit County School District Superintendent Tony Byrd wears a blue Silverthorne Elementary School lanyard around his neck. White bears line the polyester cord and the “key to the district” dangles from its end, resting on his button-up shirt. Former co-worker and friend Peter...
Kids cope with death during 48 hours in the woods
Camp Erin Denver is a grief camp for kids suffering a death loss. Many have lost parents or siblings to suicide, drug overdose, vehicle accidents and other causes of death.
Comments / 0