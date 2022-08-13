ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Touch-A-Truck event brings families and first responders together

By Taylor Long
 3 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Kids got the chance to explore police cruisers, fire trucks, and all things automotive today at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport.

Touch-A-Truck brought families in from all over for a day of fun.

Children also got to meet the law enforcement officers and first responders up close and ask questions.

They also had an Army helicopter, an excavator, a tow truck, a tractor-trailer, and more vehicles on hand.

Organizers say this event is so important in so many ways.

“Everything that I do is a partnership and I think that that’s the way anything can be successful especially here in the Ohio Valley. So bringing everybody together is huge it’s so important for the kids to get to know their neighbors and know what’s available to them outside of the regular day.”

Terra Crews – Executive Director Holy Family Child Care & Development Center

Admission to the event was free.

There was also a racecar and Spiderman along with the Avengers there as well.

