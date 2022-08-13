Third threshold, “Water Conservation Strongly Requested,” is reached; people in the Pomperaug Basin asked to step up voluntary conservation efforts. River flows in the Pomperaug River have hit the third and final trigger in the low-flow operations plan. As called for in the plan, Connecticut Water’s Heritage Village Division, the Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition and the Town of Southbury are strongly requesting that the community, including residents, businesses and public agencies in the Pomperaug River Basin, voluntarily step up their water conservation efforts because of low flows in the river.

SOUTHBURY, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO