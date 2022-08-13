Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Longtime Ridgefield resident Gordon L. Walsh Jr., 92, has died
Gordon L. Walsh Jr., 92, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan (Oliver) Walsh. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Kane Funeral Home. Contributions in Gordon's memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://www.alz.org.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Park City Studios
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Park City...
Ridgefield native Millie Molinaro, 94, has died
Mildred Knapp Molinaro, 94, of New Milford, wife of the late Peter J. Molinaro, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in New Milford. Mrs. Molinaro was born in Ridgefield, CT on December 16, 1927. She was the daughter of Joseph and Martha (Coburn) Knapp. She was one of 10 children and grew up on the Knapp Family homestead on Florida Hill Road. Mrs. Molinaro attended Ridgefield High School.
Local Teen Honored by Points of Light for Impactful Public Service
Marley Dixon, a 15-year-old Newtown resident and activist, was honored on August 12th with an award from Points of Light for sparking change through volunteerism and public service. She is certified in humane advocacy and youth leadership and is a campus assistant at a training program for service dogs. Marley...
Town of Ridgefield BOS Meeting and Public Hearing on Wednesday (Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance, Expansion of ECDC)
Town of Ridgefield Board of Selectmen Meeting & Public Hearing on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at 7:30pm. Town Hall Large Conference Room - 400 Main Street, Ridgefield, Connecticut. The Public Hearing will begin immediately at 7:30pm. Agenda. 2. Appointments. a. Zigmas Kaknevicius – appoint to Pension Commission. b. Michael...
WCSU student-artists’ murals at Danbury Fair mall reveal dates announced
DANBURY, Connecticut — When four emerging artists and graduate students in the Master of Fine Arts program at Western Connecticut State University learned about the Movable Mural Showcase project at Danbury Fair mall, they jumped at the chance to share their creativity and talents with the public for a project hoping to “inspire balance, hope and connection.”
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Audra Cartelli
Tell us about your favorite summertime destination in Ridgefield. The Rail Trail. I love taking sunset walks and reflecting on my day. I feel really fortunate to live so close to it. It’s a great way to unwind and get some exercise!. What community event do you look forward...
WBDC, OEC to Visit Child Care Grant Recipients as Part of Road Show
After announcing in July the 61 recipients from the most recent round of awards of the WBDC Child Care Business Support Program, the WBDC and the OEC are hitting the road on Aug. 16 to visit child care businesses in Shelton, Hartford and Wethersfield. The program, designed to support, sustain,...
Town of Darien Annual Paving Program
The Town of Darien will postpone the annual paving program usually held during the months of July and August. Due to an abundance of fiscal concern, the Town of Darien will seek fair pricing once oil prices drop and stabilize. Paving will be rescheduled for early Spring of 2023 with...
Milford Mayor Blake Announces Fall Bulk Waste Pickup Schedule
Mayor Ben Blake announces Milford’s Fall Bulk Waste Pickup Program schedule. This residential pickup service requires the homeowner to prepare and separate the following acceptable bulky waste items. Similar items should be placed together in bags and containers. All acceptable items placed at the curb will be taken, INCLUDING CONTAINERS. Residents should adhere to the following requirements:
Pomperaug River Low-Flow Plan Action Level Reached
Third threshold, “Water Conservation Strongly Requested,” is reached; people in the Pomperaug Basin asked to step up voluntary conservation efforts. River flows in the Pomperaug River have hit the third and final trigger in the low-flow operations plan. As called for in the plan, Connecticut Water’s Heritage Village Division, the Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition and the Town of Southbury are strongly requesting that the community, including residents, businesses and public agencies in the Pomperaug River Basin, voluntarily step up their water conservation efforts because of low flows in the river.
Ridgefield Historical Society seeks volunteers, board members
The Ridgefield Historical Society has seen renewed activity and enthusiasm among residents in the past year as the Covid-19 pandemic has eased and the town recently celebrated a spectacular Battle of Ridgefield reenactment weekend. The Society is now seeking new board members and volunteers who want to engage with the...
Swim Across America Long Island Sound’s 30th Anniversary Events Raise Record-Breaking $1.64 Million to Fight Cancer
LARCHMONT, N.Y. – August 16, 2022 – Hundreds of swimmers made even greater waves this summer at Swim Across America Long Island Sound chapter’s open-water and seven pool events, raising a record-breaking $1.64 million for local cancer research, prevention and treatment. Swim Across America Long Island Sound...
Why Small Businesses Matter: Sandra Eagle, LCSW Transformational Psychotherapy
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sandra Eagle,...
RVNAhealth helps children in need get back to school ready! Thanks to generous donor, each child received a new backpack!
Last week, RVNAhealth hosted a Well Child Clinic in their Ridgefield office, helping underserved families prep for back to school!. Thanks to a generous donor, every child received a brand new backpack for school during their visit!. RVNAhealth explains, "We were able to provide physicals and vaccines to 14 children...
1st Annual Danbury San Gennaro Festival September 7-11
Danbury San Gennaro Italian Festival September 7-11 on Ives Street. Come join us for Danbury's inaugural San Gennaro Italian Festival! Bring your family and friends for five days of entertainment featuring a great lineup of live music headlined by The Zoo and The Dilemma!. Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine and other...
JoyRide Westport Wheels Stop Spinning, Final Class of September 2
The owners of JoyRide Westport Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz have announced that they have decided to close the spin studio's doors effective Friday, September 2. Westport was the very first spin studio that the entrepreneurs opened - eleven years ago. The past few years have been anything but easy...
Norwalk Health Department Closes Another Successful Year of the Program with its Annual Harvest Party
Yesterday, the Norwalk Health Department and UConn Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) hosted a harvest party celebrating the families who completed the Growing Gardens, Growing Health Program at Fodor Farm. Growing Gardens, Growing Health is a multi-component program including gardening instruction and lessons on nutrition and cooking.
Emerson College Student Soleil Nelson of Darien Earns Dean's List Honors for Spring 2022 Semester
Soleil Nelson of Darien earned Dean's List honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Emerson College. The requirement to make Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Nelson is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2025.
Why Small Businesses Matter: Psych Fitness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Psych Fitness!
