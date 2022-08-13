ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuff the Bus event collects school supplies for more than 400 kids

By Taylor Long
 3 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Part one of a huge event for kids in the Ohio Valley kicked off Saturday.

The 32nd annual Stuff the Bus took place in the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple’s parking lot.

Volunteers with the North Wheeling Community Youth Center and Bethlehem Apostolic Temple collected school supplies for their upcoming event Adopt A Student.

They want to make sure all kids are ready to head back with everything they need including notebooks, pencils, backpacks or money for someone to buy the supplies.

“We’re grateful for the community that helps us. The truth is we’re not big enough to do this on our own, but we thank God for a wonderful Ohio Valley community that helps us to help others.”

Bishop Darrell Cummings – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

The Adopt a Student event is next Saturday at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center at 10 a.m.

