Ann Arbor, MI

Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan football game for 2022

Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State. In Jim Harbaugh’s 7th season, Michigan finally reached the mountaintop....
Michigan Football misses on one top target, what about another?

Saturday was a good news/bad news day for Michigan football but another top target, Kenyon Sadiq is announcing on Monday. Can the Wolverines win out?. Anytime you get a commitment, it’s a good day on the recruiting trail and that’s certainly true for Michigan football which landed a really productive three-star tight end on Saturday in Zack Marshall.
Five-Star Michigan QB Target Is Pumped After Most Recent Pledge

The Wolverines landed three-star athlete/TE Zack Marshall out of California over the week. The Wolverines, who are also recruiting his high school teammate, Julian Sayin, got this message:. Saying, who has visited Michigan this summer, is ranked as the No. 2 QB in the 2024 class.
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN names Michigan State's X factor for 2022 season

It will be interesting to see how Michigan State deals with loss of Kenneth Walker III, A.J. Arcuri, and Jalen Nailor in 2022. The Spartans finished the 2021 season with an 11-2 record following a win over Pittsburgh in the Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl. Michigan State is No. 15 in...
Michigan Football’s Preseason AP ranking is a little off

The second of the two major preseason polls has been released and we break down where the Wolverines landed. The AP Poll has released its preseason edition and where the media has the Michigan football team ranked might be contentious for some. The Wolverines are ranked 8th nationally, behind 1....
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas

Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water

The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
Four Tech Execs Charged in $150M Fraud Scheme Against San Diego Tech Giant

Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational

We recently wrote about our best surfing spots in California, we continue in the same spirit with a good cause. Everybody comes together to support the fight against cancer at the annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational.  Located at the beach near Scripps Pier in La Jolla, this event brings surfers, scientists, and survivors all together, to have fun and raise money for research and help patients. In 29 years of this event existing, nearly $10 million was collected for research, clinical trials, new treatments, and delivering discoveries. All event proceeds will benefit Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.  Join us at this event on the 20th and 21st of August, and Surf for a Cure with us!  You can check more information on this website: https://luaulegendsofsurfing.org/  The post Annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational appeared first on The Urban Menu.
After nearly half a century, sisters sell sprawling Fox Hills golf course

Fox Hills Golf Course is quite different now than what it was when sisters Kathy Aznavorian and Sandy Mily first stepped foot on it in 1974. It had just 18 holes and featured the original clubhouse, first built in the 1920s as the Plymouth Country Club. Purchased by their parents, the two sisters eventually became the owners of the Salem Township course at 8768 N. Territorial, just west of Plymouth.
San Diego Housing Market Cooldown Continues

The San Diego housing market is easing from the red-hot pace it was on. Existing single-family home purchases were down 22% in July compared to June, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (GSDAR). Compared to July 2021, home sales in San Diego County dropped by around 43%.
