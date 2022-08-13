ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick

Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Video: Max Holloway ‘knocked out’ for first time in UFC career, fans cry early stoppage

What does it take to knockout former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway?. About seven Gs, give or take a few hundred knots. That was a lesson the Hawaiian mixed martial arts (MMA) icon learned when he went airborne with the Navy Blue Angels earlier this week, complete with “Danger Zone” soundtrack by 80’s movie crooner, Kenny Loggins.
UFC
Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’

Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
UFC
Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa full fight preview | UFC 278

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight scrappers Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa will square off this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Times have been tough since Rockhold lost the title back in June 2016. He’s fought just three times in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Combat Sports
Sports
Midnight Mania! Israel Adesanya backs Luke Rockhold over Paulo Costa, but warns, “wrestle him straight away”

Luke Rockhold may be a fairly significant underdog opposite Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 278, but Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is backing him. The pivotal Middleweight co-main event between Rockhold and Costa could go a long way in determining a future title challenger, so it makes sense that Adesanya is paying attention. Breaking down the match up on his YouTube channel, Adesanya emphasized the importance of wearing down Costa early with kicks and takedowns.
UFC
Dominick Cruz ‘thankful for my health’ following tough UFC San Diego loss

Dominick Cruz has broken his silence. The former two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder returned to the main event scene this past weekend (Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego for a duel with the surging No. 5-ranked contender, Marlon “Chito” Vera. Unfortunately for Cruz, the fight resulted in his fourth career loss in 28 appearances.
UFC
Diana Belbita: ‘I didn’t even notice’ being on second biggest MMA event of all-time

Diana Belbita has gotten to be a part of quite a few unique experiences in her young life thus far. Currently residing in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, the Romania-born Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Strawweight prospect made the move to North America roughly three years after her coach persuaded her into getting serious about this mixed martial arts (MMA) journey. Coincidentally enough, at the time of her signing with the sport’s ultimate proving ground, Belbita was competing on Romania’s version of Exatlon, the famous Survivor-type reality television series that Jorge Masvidal also notably competed on.
UFC
Midnight Mania! Dominick Reyes returns opposite Ryan Spann at UFC 281

It’s been a long time since we last saw Dominick Reyes inside the Octagon, but per a report from MMAJunkie, that’s about to change. Reyes is finally set to return to action against a ranked opponent in the heavy-handed Ryan Spann. The pair are now scheduled to throw down at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UFC San Diego results: Matches to make for ‘Vera vs. Cruz’ main card winners

UFC San Diego went down last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Headlining the event was a Bantamweight bout between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera, which saw “Chito” knockout “The Dominator” via a devastating head kick (see it here). In the co-headlining act, Nate Landwehr defeated David Onama via majority decision after a wild back-and-forth affair.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dana White: Nate Diaz title shot possible with Khamzat Chimaev win, doubters are ‘insane’

If Nate Diaz can do the unthinkable at UFC 279 next month (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), he may not be leaving the promotion after all. For all of 2022, Diaz has made it clear he wants out of his UFC contract and will fight anyone to finish up the final fight of his contract. This past month (July 2022), his wish was finally granted as his main event showdown with undefeated top-ranked Welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), was made official.
UFC
Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker full fight preview | UFC 278

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight hitters Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker will battle this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. About five years ago, Pedro was maybe Light Heavyweight’s top prospect. At 25 years of age, he was undefeated...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Here’s the ‘tall’ UFC fighter Jake Paul is too scared to fight

Social media sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul has made a habit out of destroying washed-up MMA superstars and since “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled” the 25 year-old “Problem Child” is once again scouring the UFC roster for an easy score. Not surprisingly, aging welterweight slugger...
LAS VEGAS, NV
‘Pissed’ Paige VanZant reveals it wasn’t her choice to pull out of BKFC London fight

Paige VanZant had every intention to get back in action this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022). With Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) making its debut in London, England, the deck was stacked, including a VanZant versus Charisa Sigala match up. However, it was revealed earlier today (Tues., Aug. 16, 2022) that the bout was postponed for undisclosed reasons. Initial reports hinted that VanZant may have been the one to pull out of the bout, but “12 Guage” has since cleared the air in that regard.
COMBAT SPORTS

