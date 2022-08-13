ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment

Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Kirk Ferentz opens up on USC, UCLA's addition to B1G: 'Whatever TV's thinking is probably where we're headed'

Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head football coach in the B1G, taking the reins of the Iowa program in 1999 and racking up 190 wins in that time span. When Ferentz was hired, the B1G had 11 schools, all predominantly in the Midwest save for a handful. That number now sits at 14 in 2022 as Maryland, Nebraska, and Rutgers have joined the conference in the past decade-plus. In 2024, 2 more schools, UCLA and USC, join the fray, putting the B1G at 16 teams and stretching its footprint from coast-to-coast.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RJ Young explains why he omitted Michigan on Preseason Top 25 list

RJ Young’s Preseason Top 25 list was… a little controversial. Perhaps that’s an understatement. There’s plenty to argue about here, but many viewed his omission of Michigan as the greatest offense. On Monday, Young explained why he left the Wolverines out on his podcast, The Number One Ranked Show.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Nebraska DC Erik Chinander praises transfer defenders Devin Drew, Tommi Hill

Nebraska turned to the transfer portal after a disappointing 3-9 season in 2021 looking to give the 2022 squad a boost. On Tuesday, Cornhusker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander shared that he likes what he’s seen from some of the newcomers with college experience. Devin Drew, a defensive tackle from...
LINCOLN, NE
Big Ten coaches sound off on Kirk Ferentz's assistants: 'This staff isn't going anywhere'

Big Ten coaches have plenty of opinions, though some coaches shy away from putting those opinions out in the open for public consumption. Heading into the 2022 season, Athlon Sports compiled anonymous quotes from coaches throughout the conference. When it comes to the Hawkeyes, coaches highlighted the consistency of the program but also noted the coaching staff of Kirk Ferentz.
Vegas releases opening lines for every B1G game in Week 1

The 2022 college football season is right around the corner! In fact, the official start of the year in Week 0 is now less than two weeks away. With that in mind, opening betting lines for all of the Week 1 games have been released, courtesy of Circa Sports. Those lines include a pair of conference games between Penn State-Purdue and Illinois-Indiana. Penn State and Indiana are expected to be slight favorites in those respective contests.
ESPN ranks 4 B1G coaches as national contenders, overachievers for 2022

The 2022 football season is almost upon us. ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg ranked college football coaches in an ESPN+ article on their chance to be a contender or overachiever this season, along with some honorable mentions. Rittenberg had 4 categories that he ranked 1-10: contenders, overachievers, next up, and...
Mel Tucker highlights true freshmen who have impressed him

Mel Tucker spoke to the media on Monday following a scrimmage. There are 3 true freshmen that have caught his eye as of late per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Tucker has really liked WR Germie Bernard, WR Tyrell Henry, and CB Ade Willie after the team’s 1st scrimmage. He made sure to note that it was only been 1 scrimmage, and is looking for more consistency out of them.
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense

Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
COLUMBUS, OH
College Gameday has not been to 3 B1G schools, says Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

ESPN’s College Gameday has been around for quite some time. Since 1987, it has been 1 of the many staples of college football. However, there are certain schools that have not had College Gameday, including 3 schools from the B1G. There are 8 Power 5 schools that have not seen the college football program, and Rutgers, Maryland, and Illinois are among those schools.
Nebraska true freshman WR, former 4-star recruit, makes pretty TD catch during Huskers scrimmage

Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner, a 4-star recruit from the Atlanta area, is looking to make a strong push for immediate playing time. Considered a top-50 WR recruit by 247Sports, Bonner signed with the Huskers in February after initially pledging to play closer to home at Georgia Tech. He’ll look to provide a boost to an offense that ranked 5th in the B1G in passing yards and 6th in scoring.
LINCOLN, NE
No clear answer at kicker for Michigan State, says Mel Tucker

Another thing that Michigan State has to replace this fall is a kicker after Matt Coghlin ran out of eligibility. Mel Tucker isn’t sure who the team is going to go with at the kicking position. Coghlin set records for points scored (382) and most field goals made (76),...
EAST LANSING, MI
Ohio State RB to miss 2022 season with injury, per report

An Ohio State RB is expected to miss 2022 with an injury sustained in fall training camp. According to reporter Austin Ward, second-year running back Evan Pryor sustained an injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for 2022. That setback is reported to be a knee injury for Pryor, a 4-star prospect in the class of 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH

