WATCH: Bills Fans Help Keep Colts Out of End Zone

By Geoff Maglioccheti
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCucT_0hGJDAJS00

The Bills got themselves in some trouble but kept Indianapolis out of the end zone.

The Indianapolis Colts earned an interception early against the Buffalo Bills, but their luck ended there as the teams did preseason battle Saturday afternoon in Orchard Park.

Buffalo's second possession came to an abrupt end when a pass from quarterback Case Keenum bounced off of receiver Jamison Crowder's fingertips and into the waiting embrace of Colts safety Rodney McLeod. Already situated deep in their own territory, it gave the Colts a red zone opportunity with a majority of their starting offense, including new quarterback Matt Ryan.

But the Bills stiffened to stifle Indianapolis' momentum and even got by with a little help from their friends at Highmark Stadium. Indianapolis was sitting pretty with a first-and-goal at the Bills' 10 before an impressive goal-line stand. Linebacker Jaquan Johnson stopped Colts' running back Nyheim Hines on third down to give the red-and-blue supporters their cue.

Facing 4th-and-1 Orchard Park's noise forced a Colts  penalty, drawing the Colts' Braden Smith into a false start that sent the stands into summer hysterics. Indianapolis kicker Rodrigo Blankenship booted a 24-yard field goal, but Bills Mafia wound up being responsible for a four-point swing.

Buffalo recently got going thanks to some big plays on offense, with running back Zach Moss getting them into the red zone on a 27-yard run on their first drive. They were likewise forced into a turnover on downs.

Buffalo now leads Indianapolis 7-3 in the latter stages of the first half.

