Los Angeles Standup Comic Teddy Ray Dies at 32

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The local comedy community was mourning standup comedian Teddy Ray Saturday, one day after reports of the Los Angeles native's death at age 32.

"Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community," Comedy Central tweeted Friday.

Ray performed at many local comedy clubs in Los Angeles, and was more widely known for his appearances on BET's "Comic View," HBO's "All Def Comedy," MTV's "Wild N' Out" and Russell Simmons' online comedy platform, "All Def Digital."

Further details about his death, including the cause of death, have not been revealed.

"Rest well, Teddy. The kindest and funniest. We're all going to miss you far too much," "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson posted.

"Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!" tweeted Hoorae, the media company run by "Insecure" star Issa Rae.

