San Antonio, TX

Driver Uninjured After Crashing 18-Wheeler Into Texas Restaurant

A driver was left uninjured after hydroplaning and crashing an 18-wheeler into a San Antonio restaurant. KSAT reported that the truck lost control on a rain-slick highway, causing the crash. The impact of the crash tore open the trailer section of the truck, which was carrying Amazon packages. According of...
Most San Antonio area school districts make the grade in 1st TEA report since pandemic

Accountability ratings for Bexar County school districts for 2022 have been released by The Texas Education Agency with most earning an "A" or "B." School districts were just recently rated on an A through F system, but these ratings, the first since 2019 due to the pandemic, only rated schools with an "A," "B," or "C" or went unrated with an overall score below 70.
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
San Antonio Office Tower To Become Residential

A historic San Antonio office building is set to be redeveloped into housing with mixed-use facilities on the street level, reports Iris Dimmick for the San Antonio Report. According to Dimmick, “While full details of the building renovation and unit rental prices are pending, according to building owners, the initial plan is to convert the office space into 234 housing units, half of which could be reserved for households who make 80% or less than the area median income (AMI) and 23 of the units for households making 60% AMI.”
What is second chance hiring? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – Think about the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life. Now, write it down on a piece of paper and tape it to your shirt. How would you be judged?. That’s a scenario Aida Negron, program manager at the Bexar County Reentry Center, would like anyone reading this story to consider.
