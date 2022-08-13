Read full article on original website
San Antonio Airport adds alcohol to-go service, new exotic animal exhibit
There has been a shift.
Waste not, want not for one San Antonio west-side family
SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
These are the changes coming Culebra Road to make it safer
SAN ANTONIO — Big changes are coming to Culebra Road on the west side. City leaders rolled out some of the changes they're making through vision zero to cut down on accidents and fatalities. "Within a block or so of where you're standing right now, we've had about a...
Strangers Flip Car Over, Save Driver After Crash On Texas Highway
"I yelled, 'He is alive. He is alive. Someone is in here. Someone was trapped here.'"
KSAT 12
‘We’re really ready to see somethings start to happen’: Local leaders address safety concern along Culebra Road
SAN ANTONIO – Culebra Road is considered to be one of the most dangerous roads in the Alamo City. The area is notorious for crashes— some deadly — involving vehicles and pedestrians. However, Vision Zero launched a pilot safety campaign to create safer solutions for everyone. Residents...
A Giant Tortoise Was Found In A Texas Park & No One Knows How It Got There
The African Spurred Tortoise is not native to the area.
Over 6,000 CPS Energy customers report power outages across San Antonio
The outages are a result of Sunday's rainfall.
iheart.com
Driver Uninjured After Crashing 18-Wheeler Into Texas Restaurant
A driver was left uninjured after hydroplaning and crashing an 18-wheeler into a San Antonio restaurant. KSAT reported that the truck lost control on a rain-slick highway, causing the crash. The impact of the crash tore open the trailer section of the truck, which was carrying Amazon packages. According of...
tpr.org
Most San Antonio area school districts make the grade in 1st TEA report since pandemic
Accountability ratings for Bexar County school districts for 2022 have been released by The Texas Education Agency with most earning an "A" or "B." School districts were just recently rated on an A through F system, but these ratings, the first since 2019 due to the pandemic, only rated schools with an "A," "B," or "C" or went unrated with an overall score below 70.
KSAT 12
Man trapped inside train more than 12 hours had snuck aboard in Eagle Pass, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a man who had spent more than 12 hours trapped inside a freight train car on the city’s Southwest side had secretly boarded the train in Eagle Pass. Fire crews first found out about him after they responded to a call...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts
National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
Escaped 12-Foot Python Found Under Parked Car In Texas Neighborhood
The snake escaped her locked enclosure.
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
MySanAntonio
San Antonio’s industrial market is expanding. One example: A $230 million project in China Grove
San Antonio’s industrial real estate market has long paled in comparison with major Texas distribution hubs such as Houston and Dallas, with relatively little construction of new space. That’s begun changing as the city attracts businesses, its population swells and more manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space is built.
PLANetizen
San Antonio Office Tower To Become Residential
A historic San Antonio office building is set to be redeveloped into housing with mixed-use facilities on the street level, reports Iris Dimmick for the San Antonio Report. According to Dimmick, “While full details of the building renovation and unit rental prices are pending, according to building owners, the initial plan is to convert the office space into 234 housing units, half of which could be reserved for households who make 80% or less than the area median income (AMI) and 23 of the units for households making 60% AMI.”
foxsanantonio.com
Good Samaritans step into traffic and help driver out of vehicle after rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO - It's the good news you hope to hear when you turn on the news. A proud and intense moment was captured on the city's south side. About a dozen strangers came together to rescue a driver Monday morning. The good Samaritans combined their strength and pushed an...
Chalk It Up returns to downtown San Antonio after 2 years
Chalk It Up has been a part of San Antonio for nearly 20 years.
KSAT 12
Snitch on the snails: Invasive species spotted in San Antonio River can lay up to 2,000 eggs
SAN ANTONIO – See a snail, report a snail. The San Antonio River Authority needs water warriors to help report sightings of an invasive species. Giant apple snails are an invasive species to Texas that grow up to six inches long. They can be seen in numerous bodies of water throughout Texas, including along the San Antonio River Walk.
KSAT 12
What is second chance hiring? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – Think about the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life. Now, write it down on a piece of paper and tape it to your shirt. How would you be judged?. That’s a scenario Aida Negron, program manager at the Bexar County Reentry Center, would like anyone reading this story to consider.
KSAT 12
Amazon truck hydroplanes off I-35, crashes into Grady’s BBQ on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – An Amazon 18-wheeler veered off Interstate 35 and crashed into Grady’s BBQ on the Northeast Side on Monday morning. The big rig appeared to have hydroplaned while heading southbound on I-35 near AT&T Center Parkway around 4 a.m, according to San Antonio police. The truck...
