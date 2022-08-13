Read full article on original website
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
Councilmember Seeks Improved Election Processes in Proposed Resolution
The Daily 08-16-22: Price reductions soar in Bay Area as home sales plunge
The Bay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. Read more. • 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing • Scorching heat, thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
State law to reduce food waste has Bay Area food banks starving for better distribution
SECOND HARVEST OF Silicon Valley has experienced one of the busiest years in its 48-year history this year, due to the state’s first food waste law and the ongoing hunger crisis since the pandemic. On a recent day, 52 volunteers worked the morning shift in Second Harvest’s warehouse located...
From San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: The Facts About Police Staffing
“......while wage negotiations and political campaigns subject the truth to their own unique variety of butt-kicking.”. The last time that police staffing aroused controversy in San Jose, I refused the demands of some protesters to “defund the police” in 2020. Anti-police protesters responded by painting expletives on my wife’s and my home after one demonstration. I defied the demands of the protesters for a simple reason: our community wants– and our public safety demands–more police officers. I worked over multiple budgets to save and identify the dollars to expand officer staffing at SJPD by more than 220 officers in the last half-decade, and to increase the police budget by 50% since I became mayor in 2015.
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
Clipper BayPass pilot to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
As Watsonville Community Hospital moves to complete public ownership, nurses decry major staffing changes
At the end of August, a bankruptcy judge will likely OK the sale of the money-losing hospital to a public district, run by a board to be elected over time. Just as that big change moves forward, all of the hospital's 247 nurses have been told to "rebid" their jobs. Most part-time jobs are going away, and nurses say the impact on daily staffing — and patient care — could be substantial.
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
The Santa Clara City Council is Considering a Cover Up not a 49er Legal Settlement
Five years ago when I agreed to be Santa Clara’s City Attorney, I did so because as a longtime City resident with decades of experience in municipal law, I wanted to fight for my hard-working neighbors who appeared to have been getting the short end of the stick from Jed York, the CEO of the 49ers.
North San Jose hotel could be boon to Alviso community
A burgeoning area of Alviso along the Guadalupe River could soon see construction begin on a new upscale business hotel. Following two different appeals challenging the development’s environmental review that were quashed by the San Jose City Council, Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners has been given the green light to move forward with plans for the 214-room hotel.
New luxury hotel at La Bahia, near Boardwalk, finally moves forward; aims to open in 2024
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. After years in bureaucratic and development limbo, and after decades of sliding into decrepitude, the landmark La Bahia Apartments is finally poised for a dramatic rebirth as Santa Cruz’s answer to Hotel California.
South San Francisco passes ordinance to address catalytic converter thefts
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With catalytic converter thefts rising around the Bay Area, the City of South San Francisco passed an ordinance Tuesday to attempt to address the issue. Possessing a used catalytic converter is now illegal in the city, it announced in a press release. “Stolen...
Disastrous megaflood could sink much of Bay Area underwater in 30 to 40 years, experts say
Residents in low-lying cities along the bayshore, San Francisco and Oakland airports, and freeways would be flooded as mega storms dump rain for three to four weeks, not days, as a result of climate change.
Road Trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs
Whether you adore strolling through California's incredible national forests or prefer beach vibes with stunning coasts and charming seaside cities, the road trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs has you covered. Whichever route you take, you'll be sure of an unforgettable drive. The 550-mile road trip from San Francisco...
Burma Superstar restaurant group opening new San Francisco spot
The Burma Superstar chain is growing its empire.
Sweltering temperatures to bake Bay Area, Northern California this week
A burst of sweltering-hot weather is expected to bake the Bay Area and Northern California early this week, sending temperatures into the triple digits in many inland cities and exacerbating fire conditions across the region. The brunt of the mini heat wave is expected to hit on Tuesday and Wednesday...
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Lookin to start a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Dental Hygiene - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College. Clinic Physician - HSA at The County of Santa Cruz. Telemarketer for Insurance Sales at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc.
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
Potential Megaflood: What Damage Could Look Like and What's Being Done to Prepare
Scientists are warning that the "big one" could hit California in the next 40 years, but they're not talking about an earthquake. They say, thanks to climate change, California could soon see a disastrous megaflood. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain co-authored new research indicating we may see a megaflood similar...
