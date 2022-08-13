ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KRON4

Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth

(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Councilmember Seeks Improved Election Processes in Proposed Resolution

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

From San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: The Facts About Police Staffing

“......while wage negotiations and political campaigns subject the truth to their own unique variety of butt-kicking.”. The last time that police staffing aroused controversy in San Jose, I refused the demands of some protesters to “defund the police” in 2020. Anti-police protesters responded by painting expletives on my wife’s and my home after one demonstration. I defied the demands of the protesters for a simple reason: our community wants– and our public safety demands–more police officers. I worked over multiple budgets to save and identify the dollars to expand officer staffing at SJPD by more than 220 officers in the last half-decade, and to increase the police budget by 50% since I became mayor in 2015.
SAN JOSE, CA
climaterwc.com

Clipper BayPass pilot to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents

A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

As Watsonville Community Hospital moves to complete public ownership, nurses decry major staffing changes

At the end of August, a bankruptcy judge will likely OK the sale of the money-losing hospital to a public district, run by a board to be elected over time. Just as that big change moves forward, all of the hospital's 247 nurses have been told to "rebid" their jobs. Most part-time jobs are going away, and nurses say the impact on daily staffing — and patient care — could be substantial.
WATSONVILLE, CA
San José Spotlight

North San Jose hotel could be boon to Alviso community

A burgeoning area of Alviso along the Guadalupe River could soon see construction begin on a new upscale business hotel. Following two different appeals challenging the development’s environmental review that were quashed by the San Jose City Council, Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners has been given the green light to move forward with plans for the 214-room hotel.
SAN JOSE, CA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs

Whether you adore strolling through California's incredible national forests or prefer beach vibes with stunning coasts and charming seaside cities, the road trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs has you covered. Whichever route you take, you'll be sure of an unforgettable drive. The 550-mile road trip from San Francisco...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

Sweltering temperatures to bake Bay Area, Northern California this week

A burst of sweltering-hot weather is expected to bake the Bay Area and Northern California early this week, sending temperatures into the triple digits in many inland cities and exacerbating fire conditions across the region. The brunt of the mini heat wave is expected to hit on Tuesday and Wednesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Lookin to start a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Dental Hygiene - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College. Clinic Physician - HSA at The County of Santa Cruz. Telemarketer for Insurance Sales at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
SACRAMENTO, CA

