Local districts earn B ratings as Texas releases first state accountability ratings since 2019
Bryan, College Station, Hearne and Navasota school districts all received B ratings Monday when the Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings. The scores are the first the districts have received since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students did not complete the STAAR standardized testing in 2020, and school districts did not receive ratings in 2021 due to the number of students still participating in at-home learning.
Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 17
Exploring History Lunch Lecture, 11:30 a.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. College Station's Historic Preservation Committee and Parks and Recreation Department present monthly lecture. Topic: "Manning Smith Dance Legacy," presented by Sherry Smith Frisk. Lunch registration closed. No reservations to attend lecture. Get the...
Shaping future leaders of Texas agriculture
The Governor Dolph Briscoe Jr. Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership program, TALL, part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, recently welcomed 26 new cohorts during a reception held at the Texas A&M AgriLife Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Capital Farm Credit was the signature sponsor of...
BISD Education Foundation's Hall of Honor returns, honors eight influential graduates
The Bryan ISD Education Foundation’s Hall of Honor event met its top goal when it returned to Miramont Country Club Saturday night for its 10th event. The night included a silent and live auction that helped raise more than $26,000, and honored eight graduates of Bryan schools who have made contributions on a local, state, national and international level. The Bryan ISD Education Foundation supports Bryan teachers and students and district initiatives.
Excitement abounds as BISD students, teachers start a new school year
Excitement filled the halls of Ross Elementary School on Tuesday morning as the Bryan school district began the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers and administrators were pleased to welcome students back to school, while students were thrilled to see their friends again. “I think we’re most excited just to have the...
Creek View Elementary hosts Meet the Teacher for 2022-23 school year
Almost 500 students and their families attended Meet the Teacher at Creek View Elementary in College Station on Monday evening, where students had the chance to meet their teacher before the first day of school. One of the fourth grade teachers, Emily Trahan, said she was excited to start her...
SFA teachers look forward to building relationships, preparing students for future in new school year
As teachers at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan prepared their rooms for students to return, the one word each used to describe the coming school year was excitement. “Schools are not made to be empty. They’re made to be with filled with teachers and students,” SFA Middle School Principal Kimberly Giesenschlag said.
Fadde returns to A&M as director of operations
Missouri director of baseball operations Jae Fadde has been hired as director of operations for the Texas A&M softball program. Fadde, who just completed his fourth year at Missouri, spent the previous seven years at A&M working with both the baseball and football programs as an assistant video coordinator. Fadde was given the Texas A&M Athletic Director’s Teammate Award in 2012. Fadde left A&M to become Missouri’s director of player development and was promoted to director of operations in 2021.
Texas A&M's Sydney Becerra named to TopDrawer’s preseason freshman team
Texas A&M midfielder Sydney Becerra was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com preseason Freshman Best XI recently. Becerra has been active with the U.S. Soccer’s under-18 and U16 teams, while playing for the Solar Soccer Club and helping Flower Mound win the Class 6A state title in 2021 when she was named the Texas Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year.
Bryan OL Chris Maxey commits to Colorado State
Bryan senior offensive lineman Chris Maxey announced his commitment to Colorado State on Tuesday via Twitter. Maxey has not played football the last three years but said at The Eagle’s high school football media day that football might be his best option for earning a college scholarship, so he joined the team.
Pair of Aggies competing at U.S. Amateur
Texas A&M men's golfers Sam Bennett and Vishnu Sadagopan start play at the U.S. Amateur Monday at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club. The tournament consists of two rounds of stroke play before the field is trimmed down from 312 to 64 and match play begins. The winner is named on Sunday.
Texas A&M ranked 6th in preseason AP poll for second straight season
Texas A&M is ranked sixth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 football poll, which was released Monday. Alabama is first followed by Ohio State, reigning national champion Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame. This is the second straight year the Aggies are sixth. It ties for A&M's highest preseason AP...
College Station cross country begins the season
College Station’s Megan Roberts and Maddie Jones finished third at the Cypress XC Relays in Tomball on Saturday. Katherine Brunson and Jadyn DeVerna were 15th in the season-opening meet hosted by Bridgeland. Audrey Wong and Ellie Seagraves were 17th among 56 teams in the two-person relay format with each player running one-mile alternate legs.
Navasota wins tournament
The Navasota volleyball team won the gold bracket of its own tournament by beating Tomball’s junior varsity 25-23, 25-22. Navasota advanced to Saturday’s final by beating Richards 25-11, 25-18 and Franklin 25-17, 12-25, 15-12. Franklin claimed third by beating Rockdale 25-19, 25-22. Navasota (9-0) won three matches in Thursday’s pool play, beating Cleveland 25-8, 25-10; Snook 25-11, 25-12; and Trinity 25-9, 25-9.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
A&M Consolidated volleyball team earns four-set win over Bryan at Viking Gym
Colten Conner often talks to his A&M Consolidated volleyball team in practice about handling adversity. And after a second-set loss in front of a raucous Bryan crowd at Viking Gym, the Lady Tigers showed their stripes and rebounded to win 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18 in nondistrict play between the crosstown rivals.
Rudder volleyball team sweeps Caney Creek on road to reach 11-1
CONROE — Rudder’s Londyn Singleton had nine kills, 11 digs and six aces, and setter Reagan Aponte had five kills and 24 assists to lead the Lady Rangers to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 win over Caney Creek in nondistrict volleyball action Tuesday. Kimora Maxey had eight kills for...
Bryan ISD approves $4.56 million deficit budget, sets $1.1396 tax rate
The Bryan school board unanimously approved a deficit budget of $4.56 million and a tax rate of $1.1396 per $100 valuation to support the budget. The tax rate includes the maintenance and operations rate and the interest and sinking, or debt service, rate. Revenue from each rate can be used only for its specific purpose — either district operations or payment of debt from bonds.
CSISD board approves $1.5 million deficit budget, $1.1781 tax rate, orders TRE election
The College Station school board unanimously approved a deficit budget of $1.5 million, a tax rate of $1.1781 per $100 valuation and ordered a Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election [VATRE] that would allow the district to utilize the approved tax rate. All three votes occurred during the board’s Tuesday evening meeting....
