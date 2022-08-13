Read full article on original website
NY Judge: Andrew Cuomo doesn’t have to surrender book profits, for now
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo outside the Executive Mansion in Albany on August 7, 2021, days before he resigned amid multiple scandals A judge ruled the state's ethics board did not follow proper procedure in revoking a waiver for the former governor to write and profit from his book. [ more › ]
Your Hudson Valley Neighbor Up to No Good? Report Them to the ATF
Normally I subscribe to the "mind my own business" philosophy of life. That means I don't really pay attention to what my neighbors are doing unless they are super loud or doing something that just doesn't seem right. So, when you see your neighbors doing something that just seems 'off'...
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
"No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being able to provide adequate food to feed their household," Governor Hochul said.
‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley
An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
New York Making $44 Million Available To Help With Back-To-School
Officials from New York State announced that the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is making some additional resources available to help families in the Empire State who may be struggling with getting ready to send their kids back to school in the fall. More than $44...
Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State
Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
Upstate New York now infested with Spotted Lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $44.4 Million in Assistance for Struggling Families with Children
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the distribution of $44.4 million in federal pandemic funding to help struggling New Yorkers with children to cover back-to-school and early life nutritional expenses. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide New Yorkers on Public Assistance with one-time payments of $214 for each child ages 3 to 17 and $150 for each child younger than 3 in their household.
Capital District Among Regions In NY That Have Been 'Infested' By Invasive Insect, Schumer Says
Parts of New York that have been infested this year with an invasive insect that puts crops at risk, US Sen. Chuck Schumer announced. Schumer said in an announcement on Sunday, Aug. 14, that nearly every region in upstate New York has seen the invasive spotted lanternfly, and the insect could cost the state millions of dollars if it is not contained.
No More Care Packages for Incarcerated Individuals in New York
According to a report by Maysoon Khan of The Associated Press, New York has restricted package deliveries to incarcerated individuals to combat illegal drugs and other contraband in state prisons. Incarcerated individuals will no longer be able to receive packages directly from friends or family either by mail or in...
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
NYS GOP Response to Zeldin signature controversy
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)–In recent weeks, Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has received criticism after more than 11,000 signatures said to be photocopied were included in a filing to get him on the Independence Party line. Jessica Proud, a spokesperson for the New York State GOP released a statement as to what she says happened. Blaming […]
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes
Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
A Capri Sun Warning For New York Parents
The summer is starting to fade away and the new school year is starting to creep in. Moms and dads may be ready for the regular school routine to take over the chaos of the busy summer. As we see the days get shorter and the cooler air come in, it is time to prepare for what happens next. But if you are stocking up the pantry or fridge for the back-to-school lunches and snacks, there is a new warning.
Thousands of New Yorkers are getting less than their full STAR tax break. Here’s what to do
If you still take your STAR tax break as an exemption on your school tax bill, you could be missing out on free money your neighbors are getting from New York state. This is especially true for senior citizens in school districts with increasing school tax rates. In the end, the system penalizes the people most likely to need the help.
They Got Me! Better Slow Down, It’s NYS Speed Week 2022
My family has had a weird history when it comes to cars. My great grandfather used to think cars were a fad, and never bought one for him or his family. On the other end of the spectrum, my grandmother had a lead foot. We used to say that the only reason why she never got a speeding ticket was because the cops couldn't catch her. As for me, I take after my grandmother more than I do my great grandfather. Back in college, I had a reputation for speeding. Not smart, I know, and I since learned my lesson when I got two tickets within two months several years ago. Since then, I try to be responsible. Even still, you may think you are being responsible, but there is nothing more responsible than actually going the limit. I should know because I got a ticket yesterday. My first ticket in several years. Here is one of the major reasons why.
Why Are So Many Fish Dying In New York Waters This Summer?
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, thousands of dead menhaden, also known as bunker have washed up on the shores New York this summer along the shores of the Long Island Sound. Large dye-offs of bunker are not totally rare given a number of factors. This summer, many of those environmental variables were more than evident in July, causing massive fatalities of the ever popular bait-fish.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
