Politics

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley

An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New York State
96.1 The Eagle

Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State

Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
RESTAURANTS
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $44.4 Million in Assistance for Struggling Families with Children

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the distribution of $44.4 million in federal pandemic funding to help struggling New Yorkers with children to cover back-to-school and early life nutritional expenses. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide New Yorkers on Public Assistance with one-time payments of $214 for each child ages 3 to 17 and $150 for each child younger than 3 in their household.
WIBX 950

Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife

One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
News Break
Politics
News 8 WROC

NYS GOP Response to Zeldin signature controversy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)–In recent weeks, Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has received criticism after more than 11,000 signatures said to be photocopied were included in a filing to get him on the Independence Party line.   Jessica Proud, a spokesperson for the New York State GOP released a statement as to what she says happened. Blaming […]
POLITICS
mynbc5.com

Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
ALTONA, NY
Syracuse.com

One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes

Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
DRINKS
96.1 The Breeze

A Capri Sun Warning For New York Parents

The summer is starting to fade away and the new school year is starting to creep in. Moms and dads may be ready for the regular school routine to take over the chaos of the busy summer. As we see the days get shorter and the cooler air come in, it is time to prepare for what happens next. But if you are stocking up the pantry or fridge for the back-to-school lunches and snacks, there is a new warning.
POLITICS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

They Got Me! Better Slow Down, It’s NYS Speed Week 2022

My family has had a weird history when it comes to cars. My great grandfather used to think cars were a fad, and never bought one for him or his family. On the other end of the spectrum, my grandmother had a lead foot. We used to say that the only reason why she never got a speeding ticket was because the cops couldn't catch her. As for me, I take after my grandmother more than I do my great grandfather. Back in college, I had a reputation for speeding. Not smart, I know, and I since learned my lesson when I got two tickets within two months several years ago. Since then, I try to be responsible. Even still, you may think you are being responsible, but there is nothing more responsible than actually going the limit. I should know because I got a ticket yesterday. My first ticket in several years. Here is one of the major reasons why.
TRAFFIC
Q 105.7

Why Are So Many Fish Dying In New York Waters This Summer?

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, thousands of dead menhaden, also known as bunker have washed up on the shores New York this summer along the shores of the Long Island Sound. Large dye-offs of bunker are not totally rare given a number of factors. This summer, many of those environmental variables were more than evident in July, causing massive fatalities of the ever popular bait-fish.
POLITICS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

