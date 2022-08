IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Traffic trouble is coming again to the 210 Freeway in the Irwindale area as the second phase of a construction project starts Wednesday night. Beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the eastbound freeway will be closed between the 605 Freeway and Irwindale Avenue, continuing for five days, through 5 a.m. Aug. 23. Last month, there were five days of lane restrictions while crews worked on the westbound lanes.

IRWINDALE, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO