ELKHART, Ind. -- Goshen will host two meetings on August 17th and another on the 23rd for community members to give their input on how they can improve the city. The first session on the 17th is at 8 a.m. in Schrock Pavilion at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., and the second session will be at 5:30 p.m. at the St. John Church gym, 109 W. Monroe St.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO