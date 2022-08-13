ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Goshen community growth plan

ELKHART, Ind. -- Goshen will host two meetings on August 17th and another on the 23rd for community members to give their input on how they can improve the city. The first session on the 17th is at 8 a.m. in Schrock Pavilion at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., and the second session will be at 5:30 p.m. at the St. John Church gym, 109 W. Monroe St.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

REES Theatre preparing for grand reopening celebration

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- REES Theatre in Plymouth will celebrate its grand reopening in October after 5 years of construction. The festivities will take place October 1st and include a concert, improv show, a ‘dinner in the street’ event and more. A newly reconstructed stage named after late Plymouth...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart felon featured in "Inmate to Roommate"

ELKHART, Ind. -- William Steel, a convicted felon now living in Elkhart, is featured in A&E Network's new series "Inmate to Roommate". The show follows the lives of newly-released inmates trying to make a new life for themselves, while living in someone else's home. According to The Bureau of Justice...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

One dead in Nappanee crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Nappanee. Police say a vehicle driven by Ross A. Boxell was traveling westbound in the 2400 block of E. Market Street at approximately 9:20 a.m. when witnesses say his vehicle started to drift left of the center line and struck a trailer that was being towed by another vehicle.
NAPPANEE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Elkhart, IN
State
New York State
Elkhart, IN
Government
abc57.com

SpartanNash hosts a career development event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Food solutions company SpartanNash, is hosting a hiring event on August 16th in South Bend, Granger, Elkhart and Nappanee. SpartanNash is a part of Martian's Super Markets, Family Fare and D&W Fresh market. The event will include information about jobs, on-site interviews and job training. For...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

2022 Berrien County Youth Fair in full swing

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. – It’s that time of year, when thousands of people—of all ages—from all over Berrien County come out to the fair grounds to celebrate the Berrien County Youth Fair, and everything it offers—from the animals, the rides, and—of course—the food.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
1049 The Edge

Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August

Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
HARTFORD, MI
abc57.com

Mobile food bank in Starke County

KNOX, Ind. - Knox United Methodist Church will be hosting a mobile food bank for dry foods. The food bank will be located on South Shield Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All items are free of charge and will be given out drive-thru style.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mystery Dinner#Murder Mystery#Caboose#Gmail Com
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for August 15 - 23

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Downtown South Bend Art Beat returns on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The streets of downtown South Bend will be filled with performing, visual and culinary artists throughout Saturday for Art Beat 2022, a celebration of local artisans. Art Beat 2022 will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout downtown South Bend. Those looking to volunteer can...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Niles cold case file reopens decades later

NILES, Mich. -- An investigator is opening back up a cold case about a Janis Sanders who went missing in Niles in 1975. Janis was last seen leaving her job as a waitress at Pete's Patio in Niles around midnight on July 20th. She was followed out to her car...
NILES, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNDU

Michiana churches, SBCSC hold backpack giveaways

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year after this weekend, thanks to some South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches teaming up for the Saturday giveaway were Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic, and Vida Nueva.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Hundreds of backpacks donated to kids on South Bend’s East Side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As most students head back to school, many of them on South Bend’s East Side picked up a free backpack at Perley Park on Sunday. From 12 - 4 p.m., hundreds of new backpacks were donated to children. Other giveaways included free shoes, clothes, haircuts and food.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Portion of N. Main Street in Mishawaka closed for repairs

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. N. Main Street just south of the Church Street intersection was closed on Monday for street improvements. You’ll still be able to get to downtown businesses...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Refund checks still heading to Hoosiers

Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago. Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Nappanee man dies in crash in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - A Nappanee resident died in a crash on U.S. 131 on Sunday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office announced. At midnight on Sunday, deputies were called to N. U.S. 131, near mile marker 46, for a two-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, a black Audi A4 driven...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Charlie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy