Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Franklin News Post
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at the Waidsboro Ruritan building in Rocky Mount from 12-5 p.m. The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount. Call 540-352-8631 for more information.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for August 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 min ago.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County appeals VHSL's region placement
Franklin County and several other area schools have filed appeals with the Virginia High School League (VHSL) over possible placements in districts, regions and classifications for the next four years : 2023-2024 through 2026-2027. The deadline to file an appeal of the Alignment Committee’s plan, which was revealed earlier this...
Franklin News Post
Pageant winners announced
The Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair 2022 Pageant was held Saturday. Eleven winners were crowned to represent the Franklin County Agricultural Fair. Thirty-six contestants competed in a variety of divisions and categories. The Miss division winner will continue on to compete in the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Jan. 13-16, 2023.
Franklin News Post
Middle School football season opens Thursday
ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team opens its 2022 season Thursday against Patrick Henry’s middle school squad. Kickoff at Patriots Stadium-Merrill Gainer Field is 5:30 p.m. The Eagles, led by head coach Chris Renick, finished 8-0 last season and won the Roanoke Valley Middle School District championship.
Franklin News Post
Haigler is Liberty-Bedford's new Athletic Director
Aaron Haigler, Franklin County’s assistant baseball coach for the past eight years, has resigned from his post to enter athletic administration as the Athletic Director/Activities Director at Liberty-Bedford. Also, the Minutemen begin their first football season in two weeks under the direction of alumnus and former star player Daryl...
Franklin News Post
School budget amended
An Aug. 8 budget amendment incorporating revenue estimates from this year’s Virginia public school funding allocation has added nearly $3.3 million to the Franklin County Public Schools budget. More funding allowed for significant increases to the division’s operation and maintenance, pupil transportation and facilities expenditures, which went up roughly...
