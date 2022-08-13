ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gotham FC names Hue Menzies interim head coach

Just two days after parting ways with Scott Parkinson , NJ/NY Gotham FC has announced that Hue Menzies will lead the team on an interim basis for the rest of the 2022 NWSL season.

Menzies is the second Black head coach, interim or otherwise, in NWSL history, both of whom were named to their posts on an interim basis in 2022. Seb Hines is in a similar position with the Orlando Pride. He was named the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Coach of the Year after helping Jamaica qualify for the 2019 World Cup, a first for the country.

“Hue is a soccer lifer and a true professional with a track record of success when it comes to building programs and developing players,” said Gotham FC GM Yael Averburch West in a team press release. “I’m confident Hue will help our players reach their potential this season while we continue our coaching search.”

“I want to thank Yael and ownership for giving me the opportunity to work with such gifted athletes,” added Menzies. “This is an incredibly committed team and there’s still time left in the season to turn things around. I’m excited to get to know these players and help aid their progress anyway I can.”

Menzies, who holds a USSF A License, has a wide range of experience outside of the NWSL. He has worked in college soccer as an assistant at the University of Texas, co-founded the Lonestar Soccer Association in Austin, and has for the last decade been the executive director for the Florida Kraze Krush youth program.

Two hours before the announcement, Averbuch West spoke to reporters and said that an interim head coach would be named before Gotham’s match on Sunday against OL Reign, with Menzies announced afterward.

Menzies takes over with Gotham on a miserable run, having lost six of their last seven games. They have the fewest goals scored in NWSL this season, and have lost by multiple goals six times in 12 regular season games.

While the chances of them overcoming that to return to the playoffs are slim—Gotham would need to make up a nine-point gap in 10 games—improved performances are well within reason for a team boasting USWNT regulars Midge Purce and Kristie Mewis, as well as a preseason Golden Boot favorite in Ifeoma Onumonu.

