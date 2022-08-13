Read full article on original website
Lebanon seeks comment on drain plan
The City of Lebanon is seeking public feedback on the first overhaul to its storm drain plan in more than three decades, according to an Aug. 4 news release. Lebanon will increase fees levied on property owners and developers for maintaining and expanding the network of pipes, collection basins and ditches in its Storm Drainage Master Plan.
Oregon gubernatorial election moves toward 3-way race
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot. If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee...
kezi.com
Linn County commissioners concerned about mental health treatment in Oregon
ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a grant to help the county provide more services for people with mental health issues, but is worried the state of Oregon’s response to the issue is not enough. Linn County commissioners believe the state of Oregon is...
Lebanon-Express
County plans to take part of home's property for Lebanon intersection
Lebanon hasn’t been able to convince a 92-year-old man and his retired son to sell a corner of his property for a traffic signal, so Linn County will probably take it. County Commissioner Will Tucker confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a lawyer working for the county was developing an eminent domain case that could usher improvements to the intersection of Airport and Stoltz Hill roads.
Johnson submits plenty of signatures for governor's race
The Oregon Secretary of State has until Aug. 30 to verify 23,744 of the 48,214 signatures she turned in.Betsy Johnson took a long-expected step Tuesday in her quest to be Oregon's first nonaffiliated governor, submitting 48,214 signatures to state elections officials. With the move, Johnson well overshot the 23,744 valid signatures she'll need to qualify for the November ballot without a party endorsement. The former Democratic state senator has been circulating petitions in support of her candidacy for months, using a mix of campaign events and paid signature gathering. In brief remarks in front of the Secretary of State's Office...
yachatsnews.com
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson hands in signatures Tuesday to qualify for ballot
SALEM — Betsy Johnson’s months-long campaign to make it on the November ballot culminated Tuesday with volunteers stacking 17 boxes of signature sheets in a set of wire cage shelves at the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. Johnson, a longtime Democratic state senator who ended her legislative...
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
newslincolncounty.com
Harbor Village RV Mobile Home Park transfering into the hands of those who live there….
Harbor Village Cooperative receives $8 million from Oregon Housing Stability Council to stabilize space rents. The Housing Stability Council of the state of Oregon’s Housing and Community Services approved $8.04 million of funding to the Harbor Village RV and Mobile Home Park for infrastructure repair and other costs at its August 5, 2022 meeting. The Harbor Village RV and Mobile Home Park consists of 201 mobile home and RV spaces located at 923 SE Bay Blvd in Newport with an estimate of over 300 residents, the largest cooperatively owned mobile home park in Oregon and Washington. The cooperative also received a $2 million Congressionally designated grant in April 2022.
klcc.org
CAHOOTS workers face funding woes amid national attention
CAHOOTS is struggling to meet demand in Eugene-Springfield, even as its model for community healthcare is adopted nationally. CAHOOTS provides emergency mental health services and acts as a police intermediary. Its workers met with state and city officials and Senator Ron Wyden on August 11. Employees said that 20 percent...
12 theme parks and water parks in the Pacific Northwest
While Oregon and Washington don’t exactly have a surplus of thrilling rides, there are still several theme parks and water parks around the Northwest where people can get their adrenaline surging.
lanecounty.org
Public agencies to auction surplus vehicles and equipment
Each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a public, open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction from Thursday, August 18, to Saturday, August 20. Bids must be submitted online and will be received until Saturday, August 20, at 12:00 p.m. All bids start with a minimum set amount.
philomathnews.com
Pickup, dump truck collide on BLM road in Marys Peak vicinity
The drivers of a pickup and dump truck that collided Friday on a Bureau of Land Management road on Marys Peak were uninjured but a passenger may have suffered a broken wrist, according to a report filed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occured on the afternoon...
2 radiation incidents investigated at Salem Health
SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two “event notifications” for incidents involving Salem Hospital’s radiation oncology department earlier this year. One incident involved hospital employees, while the other involved patients. Investigations to-date have shown no injuries, the Statesman Journal reported. Salem Health...
clayconews.com
TRIPLE FATAL CRASH ON U.S. 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (August 16, 2022) - The Oregon State Policen is reporting that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at about 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 101 near milepost 122. The preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Chevrolet S-10 Blazer operated...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
Lebanon-Express
Regenerative tourism the new frontier along the Willamette River
The Willamette River symbolizes many things for Oregonians who grew up on its banks — carefree childhood summers, lazy float trips and, for some, a lifelong career in environmentalism. River tourism is often extractive, however, according to Christina Rehklau, executive director for Visit Corvallis. We take and take from...
KATU.com
Known squatter house catches fire in Salem, one occupant arrested on unrelated charge
SALEM, Ore. — Monday morning, Marion County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in the 4100 Block of Lancaster Drive NE, along with Salem and Keizer Fire. Firefighters say two people were able to get out of the house before crews arrived. Officials say the house that caught...
hh-today.com
Attacking the algae on Waverly Lake
A visitor to Waverly Park alerted me Monday that people were raking off the unsightly algae, the subject of a couple of stories on this site. I got on the bike to take a look. At the dock where the city’s paddleboats are berthed, I met Scott Jackson of the Albany Parks and Recreation Department:
Newberg woman killed in crash
Tabitha Scott a passenger in the fatal crash Aug. 10 in Wasco County, west of AntelopeA Newberg woman was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash in Wasco County. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it crashed into a tree," the...
KXL
Teen Driver Dies In Crash On Interstate 5 Near Aurora
AURORA, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 277 on Monday afternoon, taking the life of a driver and injuring a passenger. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem died after his vehicle was hit by a semi truck and trailer while changing lanes around 2:40pm.
