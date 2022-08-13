ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine Situation Report: Kherson Bridges Out, Russians Face Supply Nightmare

By Stetson Payne
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLNZF_0hGJBPEh00 Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Russian frontline in Kherson may be on its last legs as Ukrainian forces continue their counteroffensive toward the Dnieper River.

Previous Ukrainian attacks crippled both main bridges near the occupied city and the road crossing upriver at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric plant. Despite the Russians’ confounding use of radar reflectors near the bridges, subsequent strikes have occupied forces reliant on ferries to keep supplies and personnel moving, if barely at all.

But reports from the Ukrainian administration in nearby Mikolayiv suggest the leadership of the Russia-backed occupational government fled Kherson and crossed the river on Saturday. It was not clear whether Russian military commanders had also evacuated across the river. If true, it may be a sign that Russian forces are preparing a withdrawal to defensive positions on the south bank.

Saturday’s intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defense indicated that Russian forces’ endurance west of the river may depend on their stockpiles now that supply lines are all but cut. Oh, and those stockpiles are still vulnerable to Ukrainian attack as evidenced by the large explosions in Nova Kakhovka on Saturday.

Video from state-run Russia Today showed Rosvgardia Spetsnaz troops in the Kherson region searching a damaged building, likely for partisan fighters, some of which further threaten Russian supply lines in occupied territory.

Russia’s precarious situation on the Dnieper gives Ukraine serious leverage on the attack knowing the opponent cannot be easily resupplied. Continued Ukrainian advances may force Russia to switch from reinforcing its position to evacuating what it can, assuming that shift hasn’t already occurred.

A collapse of the Kherson occupation could further cost Russian goals elsewhere along its massive frontline. If Ukraine actually has destroyed 20% of the Russian units committed to the war as it claims, a rout from its largest occupied city will only further weaken the “special military operation.” At the same time, the head of the Ukrainian military is once again reminding the world that his forces are in dire need of additional artillery.

Some of Ukraine’s neighbors and allies have come up with a plan to help in this regard, boosting production of artillery systems to supply the war effort:

Before heading into the rest of today’s news from Ukraine, The War Zone readers can get caught up on our previous rolling coverage of the war here .

The Latest

The Netherlands and Norway have joined the Britain-based and led NATO training program for Ukrainian troops, becoming the latest participants in a growing effort to support Kyiv’s war effort.

Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russian forces are shelling the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in continued false-flag attacks. A Russian 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer was spotted near the plant, and reports from locals and at least one engineer at the occupied facility seemed to confirm these attacks. Of course, substantiating these claims is impossible at this time, so take them as such.

We previously wrote about continued calls to demilitarize the facility, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, amid fears of radiological disaster should it suffer further damage.

Saturday’s shelling reportedly spurred a mass exodus from the neighboring city of Enerhodar, with video in Zaporizhzhya Oblast showing a lengthy line of civilian and commercial vehicles clogging a two-lane road.

Former Russian president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, in continuing the Russian line that solely Ukrainians are attacking the facility, ominously referred to possible “accidents” at European Union nuclear plants in reference to a potential disaster in Zaporizhzhya.

Incredible new drone footage shows just how deadly the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile is in Ukrainian hands, even at range. Filmed near Izium in late July, the video shows the long arm of Saint Javelin landing a killing blow on a Russian T-80BV with a lofted shot. The damaged tank drives off smoking before catching fire as a crewman jumps out and sprints away.

On the topic of anti-tank weapons, the Ukrainians appear to have fitted one of their MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns to an MT-LB. While the Soviet Army used its MT-LBs as an artillery tractor, including dragging along its MT-12s, the 100mm cannon is a big gun on this chassis.

Ukraine has some MT-LBs in the anti-tank role equipped with 9K114 Shturm missiles, but fitting the Rapira looks to have required some modifications. Firing the gun requires rear braces fit for a Cold War 8-inch howitzer, likely making this vehicle a little slower on the shoot-and-scoot than contemporary AT systems, not to mention less effective against modern armor.

With less mobility, Ukraine may see this as more of an assault gun to support attacking infantry, freeing up tanks for other tasks beyond laying siege to Russian positions. Ukrainian artillery and their Russian counterparts continue to expend huge quantities of ammunition, so another option for suppressive firepower can’t hurt.

The Ukrainians also have a new toy to spot for that artillery. Introducing the SHIELD Bus T5, the camo-painted, minivan-mobile observation post you never thought you needed. With the right terrain or some thick summer vegetation, the periscoping camera system looks to provide a decent view for the user.

CNN got an up-close look at a Ukrainian artillery unit and its Polish-supplied AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers. The 155mm NATO-standardized howitzers are seen completing fire missions before retreating into the cover of a tree line. Its crews gave the Polish system high remarks compared to their former Soviet equipment.

The Krab isn’t the only NATO 6-inch howitzer getting attention this week, as Slovakia delivered four of its Zuzana self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

We also have stunning drone footage from the Russian side showing the frontline town of Pisky under thermobaric bombardment. The bombed-out town has seen eight years of fighting along the trench lines west of the former Donetsk International Airport, and Russian forces have thrown everything and the kitchen sink at what’s left of it in recent weeks.

Lastly, we’ve got some pictures from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense showing some of its military working dogs and their gear, much of it crowdfunded.

We will continue to update this story until we state otherwise.

Contact the author: stetson.payne@thewarzone.com

Comments / 24

Mary Ann La France
3d ago

my prayers are with you all, take back all of your country, as you should!! wish that nato could/ would send you all the planes that you need!!!

Reply(1)
11
M Enduro
3d ago

talk about supply chain issues,,,!! get em boys and girls. good job

Reply
12
Related
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the State Awarding Ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace on June 12 in Moscow. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump’s fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is “lost in the fog of war.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Russian World#Russian Army#Government Of Ukraine#Russians#Getty Images#Kherson#Ukrainian#Mikolayiv#Dnipro
960 The Ref

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
HuffPost

I'm A Ukrainian Refugee. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The War.

People ask me how I’m doing in exile. Well, let’s see ― my city is being bombed, my country’s future is under threat from a superpower, the father of my children is at war, and I’m a thousand miles from home in a country where I don’t speak the language, have no job, and can only watch my savings dwindle to zero while I try to provide for my two boys, my mother and our dog.
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet

A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
MILITARY
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy