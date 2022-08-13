ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Envoy's Long Horn

"Long golden horn of the Oracle Envoys. Profoundly weighty, its blows are sure to be felt. Originally an instrument, but one that cannot be sounded by a mere human. Or perhaps it is too early to sound the call." The Envoy's Long Horn Default Weapon Skill is Bubble Shower: Blow...
ORACLE
IGN

Hammers/Blunt Objects

This page contains a complete list of every Hammer/Blunt Object that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Hammers and Warhammers that are built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
IGN

Elden Ring Wiki Guide

This page contains a complete list of every Flail that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Flails built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
IGN

Marika's Hammer

"Stone hammer made in the lands of the Numen, outside the Lands Between. The tool with which Queen Marika shattered the Elden Ring and Radagon attempted to repair it. The hammer partially broke upon shattering the Ring, becoming splintered with rune fragments." The Marika's Hammer Default Weapon Skill is Gold...
IGN

5 Minutes of Fortnite X Dragon Ball Z Gameplay

Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z have come together in an unlikely collab and you can find various power ups located around the Fortnite Island, buy the Goku and Vegeta skins, and kamehameha some enemies in battle royale! Check out five minutes of Goku gameplay here.
ComicBook

Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released

Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Infinity Report Details First Major Reveal

A new report related to Assassin's Creed Infinity has shared some first details about a potential reveal related to the game in the coming month. Last summer, Ubisoft formally announced that it was working on a new live service game in the Assassin's Creed series that it was calling Infinity. And while nothing substantial from the project has been shown off just yet, it sounds like we could be learning about the first locale tied to the game in just a few short weeks.
IGN

Thymesia Video Review

Thymesia reviewed on PC by Jarrett Green, also available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Thymesia’s solid kernel of an amnesiac plague warrior premise never pops into a worthwhile story. Its most creative locations and monsters are impressive, but they’re also sandwiched between mundanity. Even its best feature, the kinetic combat system, is satisfying only if you’re willing to narrow your playstyle to a relatively small window of options. If you generally find yourself looking for more off-the-wall and expressive ways to play action games in the mold of Dark Souls, you’ll probably be disappointed here. But Thymesia’s aggressive flavor of combat can still be enjoyable enough thanks to the interesting ways in which it differs from most others in the genre.
IGN

Colossal Weapons

This page contains a complete list of every Colossal Weapon that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Colossal Weapons built to suit different playstyles. However, most of these weapons are ideal for tankier builds due to the strength required to wield them effectively. Some also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
IGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Campaign Early Access Trailer

Get a peek at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's campaign in this latest trailer for the upcoming game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28, 2022. Players who digitally pre-order Modern Warfare II will be able to play the game's campaign up to a week early beginning October 20.
IGN

Black Adam

Black Adam is a playable character in MultiVersus. He's part of the Season 1 update. His release date has yet to be announced. Of all the villains (or anti-heroes, depending on your perspective) of the DC Universe, very few are able to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Superman or Billy Batson's 'Shazam' alter-ego. Black Adam can do all that and more. With similar magical powers as Shazam, he has incredible strength, speed, flight, nigh-invulnerability, and much more. Will he be able to look beyond himself and team up with others to win? How will he stack up against his opponents in MultiVersus? Only time will tell…
GAMINGbible

Upcoming Assassin's Creed Setting Reportedly Leaked, And It's A Fan Favourite

We’re potentially just weeks away from the reveal of one (or more) new Assassin’s Creed titles, and fans are getting understandably excited. Although we don’t currently know exactly what’s going to be shown, we do know that Ubisoft will be “unveiling the future of Assassin’s Creed” sometime in September - many are assuming it’ll be during the Ubisoft Forward “multi-game showcase” on 10 September.
Digital Trends

Xbox Game Pass loses three of its best games this month, including Hades

Xbox shared the second wave of August Game Pass titles coming this August, but what’s leaving the service is a bit more notable. Game Pass is losing three indie heavy-hitters, including the award-winning Hades. The mid-month additions to Game Pass this August feature many day-one additions such as Midnight...
IGN

The Shore - Official Release Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Shore, a game that focuses on the mystery of the unknown on a forbidden island with horror elements. The story is based on mythology that goes deep through Lovecraft’s creations and beyond. The Shore is available on PC.
VIDEO GAMES

