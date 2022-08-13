Black Adam is a playable character in MultiVersus. He's part of the Season 1 update. His release date has yet to be announced. Of all the villains (or anti-heroes, depending on your perspective) of the DC Universe, very few are able to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Superman or Billy Batson's 'Shazam' alter-ego. Black Adam can do all that and more. With similar magical powers as Shazam, he has incredible strength, speed, flight, nigh-invulnerability, and much more. Will he be able to look beyond himself and team up with others to win? How will he stack up against his opponents in MultiVersus? Only time will tell…

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO