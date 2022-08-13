Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Gemini vs. Coinbase: Which Is the Best Crypto Exchange?
Gemini and Coinbase are two of the top cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. They are also both based in the United States, making them two of the best in the US. However, while both offer similar and reliable services, they differ in how they offer them. If you need help...
makeuseof.com
What Makes the Crypto Currency Market Volatile? 6 Key Reasons
Crypto markets can be volatile. Since their inception, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen massive spikes and drops in their value—sometimes even within minutes—and many investors have been left shaking their heads and wondering how such volatility can occur at all. Crypto volatility is a problem that...
makeuseof.com
What Is an Automated Market Maker (AMM) in Crypto?
It can take a while to understand how everything works in the crypto industry. This can certainly be the case for crypto trading, as a number of different essential tools and additional features are used in the process. One such tool, an Automated Market Maker (AMM), is now used daily by traders to conduct transactions.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
RELATED PEOPLE
SNAP 2022: Is My State Extending Emergency Allotment Money for August?
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs of SNAP households during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best VPNs With RAM-Only Servers
For most of us, a VPN's primary purpose is to protect online privacy and keep our activities away from prying eyes. But when it comes to privacy, it's important to realize that not all VPNs are created equally. While most VPN providers advertise themselves as no-logs services, there is no...
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Blogs and Websites to Learn 3D Printing
3D printing is a fascinating technology that has exploded in popularity over the years. As people read more about 3D printing, they tend to become more interested in making their own 3D printed products. But where can you go for information about 3D printing? Well, many great blogs and websites...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
8 Reasons Why Manjaro Is the Best Arch-Based Distro
There are a bunch of new Arch-based distributions emerging lately. All feature graphical installers—something that Arch Linux does not—and each has its own custom desktop modifications. But that's about it. In fact, the landscape is starting to look a lot like the Ubuntu-derivative scene, with different wallpapers, icons, and default apps.
Target Cancels More Than $1.5 Billion Worth of Orders in Q2 As It Grapples With Excess Inventory
Target is the latest retailer to roll out aggressive measures to balance its inventory in the wake of excesses. The big-box retailer on Wednesday said it has reduced its “inventory exposure in discretionary categories” throughout Q2 by canceling more than $1.5 billion of orders in these categories and marking down products. In June, Target outlined a plan to “right-size” inventory for the balance of the year by unloading excess stock in the supply chain. Target said it had seen an unexpected sales slowdown in categories such as home, electronics, sporting goods and apparel as consumers spent most actively across essential categories like...
Europe's gas crisis means its chance of recession is twice as high as for the US, Goldman Sachs warns
The continent's energy crisis is fueling inflation - and making a recession much more likely, according to strategists.
US retail sales were flat in July as inflation takes a toll
WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged last month as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates forced many households to spend more cautiously. Retail purchases were flat after having risen 0.8% in June, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. Economists had expected a slight increase in July retail sales. Still, Wednesday’s report included some positive signs: Excluding autos and auto parts, retail sales rose 0.4% in July. And purchases of building supplies and garden equipment held up, as did sales at electronics and appliance stores. Lower gas prices likely allowed some shoppers to increase their purchases of other items. Gasoline sales plunged 1.8%, reflecting the drop in pump prices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
CorelDRAW Graphics Suite vs. Adobe Creative Cloud: How Do They Compare?
Adobe has long been royalty in the creative design world, but does Corel have a place in the crowd, too? When people hear Corel, they typically think only of CorelDRAW, but when you download the CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, it provides more. This pits the CorelDRAW Graphics Suite closer to the...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Missing Start Menu Icons in Windows 11/10
The Windows Start menu is full of icons for apps and files. Yet, it doesn’t always display icons correctly. Some users have reported icons disappearing on their Start menus in Windows 10 and 11. Users may still be able to open apps with missing icons from the Start menu....
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Err_Connection_Timed_Out" Error in Google Chrome for Windows
When Chrome fails to establish a connection with the server hosting the website you're visiting, you will encounter the "Err_Connection_Timed_Out error." Most of the time, it's a backend issue with the website, but sometimes it's something on your end causing problems. If you are experiencing the same error, we'll share several solutions you can try to fix it.
makeuseof.com
Linux 6.0 Release Candidate Lands, but Linus Insists Version Is Just a Number
A release candidate for the Linux kernel 6.0 has arrived, but Linus Torvalds is downplaying the significance of the version change. Despite this, there are some substantial improvements to the kernel. "Nothing Fundamentally Different" About 6.0 Kernel. Linus Torvalds announced the release candidate of the upcoming kernel in a message...
makeuseof.com
How to Implement OAuth in an Express App Using GitHub
OAuth 2.0 is a standard that lets third-party applications access data from web apps securely. You can use it to fetch data including profile information, schedules, etc. that’s hosted on other web apps like Facebook, Google, and GitHub. A service can do this on behalf of a user without exposing their credentials to the third-party application.
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix Twitch Error 4000, Media Resource Not Supported
Twitch offers an incredible streaming experience on Windows, but it isn't perfect. Even with the best connection and system by your side, occasional hitches can hamper the viewing experience. One of the issues that have been in talk lately is Twitch Error 4000, which stops the stream altogether. An error...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Microsoft Store 0xc03f40c8 Error on Windows 10 & 11
The Microsoft Store is a great place to find Windows apps. You can search for and download almost all your favorite apps and games in no time. However, when an app finishes its download you may get an 0xc03f40c8 error. If you're facing this issue, we've listed some tried and tested methods for fixing the Microsoft error code 0xc03f40c8 on Windows.
makeuseof.com
How to Encrypt a Windows 10 Folder Using BitLocker
We often have files containing sensitive information such as financial records, passwords, bank details, personal documents, etc. Protecting these files from unauthorized access or malicious programs is crucial. While there are third-party applications that make it possible to secure a Windows 10 folder, they're nearly not as secure as Windows'...
Comments / 0