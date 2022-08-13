Opinion: How Saturday's Premier League Affects Chelsea

The second game week of the season has brought some shock results, and though it is too early to start reading the table, there have been hints at how the Premier League will continue this season

The Blues are yet to play this week as the results rolled in for a packed 3pm roster.

It's difficult to understand the weight of any points lost or won at such an early stage, but there were too big results that will likely affect where Chelsea will be fighting for in the table this season.

The first of those is Arsenal's 4-2 victory over Brendan Rodger's Leicester City. The score reflects a dominant Gunners performance as they continue their impressive form off of their win over Crystal Palace the week before.

The Blues' London rivals are looking to finish in the top four after seasons of missing out of Champions League football. Arsenal are in prime position to push for the place in the table, looking a stronger side than Chelsea in pre-season.

Manchester United was drubbed by Brentford in an embarrassing second match. The team conceded four goals in 35 minutes to rule themselves out the tie.

The Red Devils are currently out of form and luck, and their performances leave no room to speculate over where the team finish. Without a serious turnaround from the Manchester outfit, they will be out of contention for even the top six places in the league, and should be well away from affecting Chelsea.

