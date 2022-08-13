ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban Outlines Several Shortcomings of Alabama Football Following First Scrimmage

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXl1U_0hGJBAF200

Lack of energy, inconsistency among the wide receivers and a struggling second-string offensive line were some of the things that Saban discussed on Saturday afternoon.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Saturday afternoon, Alabama football hosted its first scrimmage of fall camp in preparation for the 2022 season.

Under sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s, the Crimson Tide held its scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium — the first time that the team had visited the stadium since A-Day back in April.

While the media did not have access to the scrimmage, Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media following the two-hour practice. When Saban stepped up to the podium, his opening statement aligned what he believes the players should take to heart from the day's event.

"So as first scrimmages go, I think the number one goal is you wanna evaluate who'll go out there and compete," Saban said. "I've talked about this many times before during practice — coaches are telling guys what to do — but for the first time, they're out there on the field. They have to be able to show that they are responsible and accountable to do their job, but we also have to evaluate how can they sustain their effort, do they have the mental energy to sustain the kind of toughness to overcome a bad play, a dropped ball, a missed assignment — and that's one of the things that I think we need to do better.

"We started out today with a lot of energy and as things moved along we weren't able to sustain it. Sometimes you've got to be able to regain that energy when things are going bad and things get difficult. We want everybody to be able to reach their full potential — do what they're capable of doing, challenge themselves to be able to do it — and this is a tough time. Camp is a tough time to do it."

Saban elaborated, explaining that fall camps are not as difficult as they used to be. In years past, Alabama hosted two-a-days, then two-one-twos, where two practices would be held on day, then one on the following day. Presently, the Crimson Tide hosts one practice every day.

Despite there not being as many practices as there were in previous years, Saban said that the principle of fall camp scrimmages remains the same: self-evaluation and focus.

"But I also think that players have to overcome and define what is really hard," Saban said. "And what's my mindset to sort of stay focused on the things that I need to do to get better, have positive energy and go about my work in a way where I can improve."

Saban went on to explain how to him, fall camp is an opportunity for players to sit back after scrimmages and self-assess themselves and give themselves feedback. Not just comparative to those players around them, but also for them to realize what they are lacking personally and what is keeping them from achieving their own personal full potential.

Following Saban's opening statement, he fielded questions from reporters. His first question concerned the offensive line — a position group that arguably has the most question marks heading into the 2022 season.

That being said, Saban seemed pleased with his first-string linemen following the scrimmage.

"It's really hard to evaluate but I thought the first offensive line was improved," Saban said. "I thought the second offensive line struggled, struggled in protection, struggled to run the ball. But I was encouraged by the running backs and some of the plays that they were able to make, some of the runs that they were able to run.

"So, I would say all in all I thought the first line made some improvement, I thought the second line struggled a little bit at times, but I think every unit had its ups and downs and I think that’s what I'm talking about when I talk about maintaining consistency."

On Wednesday, Saban revealed that sophomore wide receiver JoJo Earle would be out 6-8 weeks due to a Jones fracture in his foot. Earle was slated to be a solid contributor for the Crimson Tide this season, so his absence left reporters and fans wondering who would step up in his stead.

With just several weeks left to go before Alabama's season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3, Saban said that improving on the receivers' consistency is what they need to accomplish most before the season gets underway.

"We were inconsistent at receiver today," Saban said. "We made some really good plays. We dropped some balls. I think Kobe Prentice, probably of the young guys, I think he had like five catches. He was probably the guy that stood out the most of the young players. But each and every day, there's a different guy that shows that they have some ability to do some things in a really positive way.

"So I think if I was gonna evaluate the group, I would say we all need to play with more consistency. We got to get at quarterback really comfortable with the receivers that we're gonna play with in the spots they're going to play. That's got to be a goal for us in the coming weeks."

Alabama will take Sunday off before returning to practice on Monday. The team will then host practices all five weekdays before hosting its second scrimmage of fall camp next Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN names Alabama's biggest question mark heading into 2022 season

The Alabama Crimson Tide will enter the 2022 season as No. 1 in nearly every ranking and poll that is released ahead of Week 1. Nick Saban’s squad will be favored to win every game this year and is expected to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game with a perfect record.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama

Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football

Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jones Fracture#American Football#College Football#Bryant Denny Stadium
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Back to school 2022: University of Alabama planning for record enrollment, changing campus

A record number of high schoolers applied to Alabama’s flagship university this year – a stat that school leaders say is representative of more growth to come. Enrollment numbers aren’t yet finalized for the fall, but University of Alabama President Stuart Bell said officials received about 55,000 freshman applications this year, the highest the university has ever had “by far.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

World Games $14 million shortfall; ‘We have every intention...to pay our vendors,’ says CEO

The world came, competed, and left behind a sizable debt. The World Games 2022, held in Birmingham last month, cost $65.1 million to produce—$10 million less than initially projected. However, the 11-day event fell short of its revenue goals, generating about $51 million through sponsorships and ticket sales, leaving a $14.1 million shortfall, according to CEO Nick Sellers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Distorting the truth not the Mountain Brook way and it needs to stop

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness ....” When I consider this famous passage by Charles Dickens, the upcoming municipal election in Mountain Brook immediately comes to mind. We live in an age when the politics of our nation have rarely been more toxic. And yet, in my beloved community of Mountain Brook, we have always related to each other in good faith and with mutual respect. In Mountain Brook, we choose servant leaders who are bound by an overarching aspiration for goodness, kindness and excellence in all that we seek to accomplish.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy