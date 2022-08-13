Read full article on original website
WATCH: DL Coach Deke Adams talks first year with the Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s the first year for defensive line coach Deke Adams with the Razorbacks, and Tuesday was the first time he sat down with the media to address fall camp in addition to potential changes. Following day 10 of fall camp, we also heard from...
Arkansas Works Indoors As Rain Falls Outside
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas worked inside the Walker Pavilion on Wednesday morning as the rain fell outside. KJ Jefferson found Ketron Jackson for a 75-yard touchdown as the speedy wide receiver raced past the defensive back. Safety Latavious Brini picked off a pass thrown by Malik Hornsby. Jordan Crook rotated...
From Eric Musselman to KJ Jefferson: Analyst Just Can’t Stop Ripping Key Razorbacks
Gambling is illegal at Bushwood, sir. And I NEVER slice. Las Vegas. City of Lights. City of Death. I’ve never been. My vices are many, but gambling has never really been one of them. In my 20s, I’d go on my birthday to my local casino – whichever it happened to be depending on where I was living – take $200 cash and see how long I could last at the Texas Hold ‘Em table. Usually it was about seven hours. Besides that, the only other real gambling I’ve taken part in was a college football pool with friends (also in my 20s, go figure, huh?).
ESPN Places Hogs No. 17 in Preseason Power Poll
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN has released its preseason power rankings and Arkansas comes in at No. 17. That places Arkansas No. 4 in the SEC. Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7) are ahead of the Hogs. Ole Miss comes in at No. 20. Arkansas is coming off a...
Arkansas grid practice tidbits, 8-15-2022
Arkansas had its earliest practice of preseason camp on Monday with he workout starting at 7:50 a.m. with the media allowed to see the first five periods. It was the ninth of 25 scheduled preseason practices before the season opener with Cincinnati on Sept. 3. The Razorbacks will practice at...
Brooks Yurachek Proud of Hogs Offer
FAYETTEVILLE — Brooks Yurachek was an outstanding quarterback for Fayetteville’s ninth-grade team, but in high school he’s concentrating on linebacker and doing a very good job of it. Yurachek, 6-1, 210, was recently offered a preferred walk-on spot by Arkansas for the Class of 2023. His father...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks QB Ryan Mallett makes head-coaching debut at White Hall
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the White Hall Bulldogs from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern WHITE HALL BULLDOGSHEAD COACHRyan Mallett, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 11-3 ...
Monday morning practice tidbits, 8-15-2022...
• Earliest practice of preseason camp started this morning qt 7:50 a.m. with the media allowed to see the first five periods. It is the ninth of 25 scheduled preseason practices before the season opener with Cincinnati on Sept. 3. The Razorbacks will practice at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday through...
O Line....Big Boys
Quote from: BigHoggard on August 15, 2022, 01:12:25 pmStarting O-Line. Even Coach Pittman said Limmer was a freak. That is skrong. Ver Ver skrong.
Cody Kennedy Has Experienced O-line, Good Depth
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will send an experienced offensive line out to face the No. 23 Cincinnati defense on Saturday, Sept. 3, but Cody Kennedy is also developing some quality depth. Coaches always say they would like have at least eight offensive linemen ready to play in case...
Tuesday Morning Practice Notes, Tidbits
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is once again on the practice fields today as they continue to get closer to the Sept. 3 season opener against Cincinnati. The open time for the media was four periods on Tuesday. A couple of backup quarterbacks had some impressive throws during the open portion. Malik Hornsby found Bryce Stephens for a nice gain over the middle. Cade Fortin then found tight end Tyrus Washington for a nice gain as well.
WATCH: Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, players talk fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas football team is now through nine days of fall camp. On Monday, offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and two of his players, Brady Latham and Luke Jones, got to sit down with the media after practice. You can see those full interviews in...
Two Very Successful Programs Meet Tonight
FAYETTEVILLE — Two very successful high school football programs, Fayetteville and Greenwood, meet tonight in a preseason game. The two schools will play the ninth-grade game at 5:30 p.m. and then follow with senior high at 7 p.m. at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. Both Fayetteville and Greenwood finished as the state runner-up in their classification in 2021. Fayetteville finished 10-3 and fell to Bryant 42-38 in the Class 7A state championship game. Greenwood was 9-4 and was beaten by El Dorado 27-17 in the Class 6A state title game.
Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights
The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
Arkansas closes out European tour with 70-59 win
COMO, Italy — Arkansas did not allow a field goal until 10 seconds left in the first quarter – to lead 20-5 – and Travon Brazile scored 28 points with nine rebounds to lead the Razorbacks to a 70-59 victory over the Bakken Bears in the fourth and final game in Arkansas’ foreign tour.
Game thread: Arkansas vs. Bakken Bears
Game thread: Arkansas vs. Bakken Bears
Forty Under 40: Christy Williams
Christy Williams thrives on making connections and developing relationships. That’s evident by her accomplishments in 13 years of an upwardly mobile career working in UAFS’ Office of Advancement. A Lavaca native, Williams joined the university as director of donor relations. She earned promotions to major gifts officer and...
Forty Under 40: Ashley Gerhardson
Growing up in Heavener, Okla., the daughter of a homemaker and a mechanic, Ashley Gerhardson’s mother encouraged her to consider education as a profession because she enjoyed serving people. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in 2007 with an English degree. Wanting...
Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas
The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
