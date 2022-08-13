ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

HeySoCal

Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on `active duty’

A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of ocean lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Jalopnik

Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers

Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Compton installs first set of Botts' Dots meant to stop street takeovers

Frustrated with street takeovers clogging their city's streets, Compton officials hope that their new installation of literal bumps in the road will deter anyone trying to perform stunts in intersections."It's all fun until something happens," said Compton City Councilmember Andre Spicer. "It's all fun until somebody gets hurt."According to Spicer, the city spent over $4,000 to place raised pavement markers called Botts' Dots — originally made to mark lanes on highways and freeways —  at four of the most popular intersections for takeovers by the end of this week. Officials hope these markers, placed in the shape of a cross, will...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village under investigation

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with several restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Seven total commercial burglaries are being investigated, officials said. The suspects shattered the front...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
HeySoCal

Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues

The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested with $20K of drugs in Orange County

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - A man from Orange was arrested last week after a Fountain Valley Police task force found him with weapons and $20,000 worth of various drugs, according to the department. Jeffrey Rosslow, 30, was arrested on Aug. 11 after the Fountain Valley Police Department Crime Suppression Unity...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easyreadernews.com

Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism

Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Woman, Possibly Murdered in Claremont, Found Dead Outside Murrieta Police Station

CLAREMONT – A 25-year-old man was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder August 12, accused of killing a woman found suffering from traumatic injuries in a vehicle. The woman was found in the vehicle parked at the Murrieta Police Department, 2 Towne Square. First responders were called to the police parking lot just after 10:30 a.m., according to the Claremont Police Department.
MURRIETA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

A possible future for “the mall”

Once the biggest and most prosperous enclosed shopping center in Orange County, Westminster Mall has declined to the point where its drooping sales tax revenue is weighing on the city treasury and a stroll through its halls is a journey down corridors of empty, dark, silent storefronts. Six years ago,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
PASADENA, CA

