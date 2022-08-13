Read full article on original website
Long Beach kicks boat out of Shoreline Marina after rash of police calls, disturbances
In a rare move, commissioners voted to revoke a boat owner's permit to dock at the city facility after almost 20 calls to police or marine safety officials. The post Long Beach kicks boat out of Shoreline Marina after rash of police calls, disturbances appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on `active duty’
A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of ocean lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
Long Beach Post
Long Beach residents paid thousands to scammers posing as Edison employees this year, company says
Long Beach residents paid nearly $12,000 through the first half of the year to scammers pretending to be employees at Southern California Edison, and officials are warning customers that they could face an increase in phone scams starting this month as the company ends its moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment.
Jalopnik
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
smobserved.com
Santa Monica Police Arrest Man For Possession of Stolen Jewelry, Electronics, Credit Cards and Identification
The Santa Monica police have arrested a 38 year old man they believe is responsible for a string of robberies in Santa Monica. The SMPD found jewelry, electronics, credit cards and identification that did not belong to Ramiro Martinez. Police also found that Ramiro Martinez had "a small amount" of crystal meth on his person.
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
Compton installs first set of Botts' Dots meant to stop street takeovers
Frustrated with street takeovers clogging their city's streets, Compton officials hope that their new installation of literal bumps in the road will deter anyone trying to perform stunts in intersections."It's all fun until something happens," said Compton City Councilmember Andre Spicer. "It's all fun until somebody gets hurt."According to Spicer, the city spent over $4,000 to place raised pavement markers called Botts' Dots — originally made to mark lanes on highways and freeways — at four of the most popular intersections for takeovers by the end of this week. Officials hope these markers, placed in the shape of a cross, will...
foxla.com
Restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village under investigation
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with several restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Seven total commercial burglaries are being investigated, officials said. The suspects shattered the front...
Shooting near Beverly Hills steakhouse leaves 1 man hospitalized, police say
The shooting happened late Monday night on North Cannon Drive in front of Nusr-Et Steakhouse Beverly Hills next to Spago, the famous Wolfgang Puck restaurant.
Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues
The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
Mail belonging to La Cañada Flintridge residents found during traffic stop
A traffic stop on the Angeles Crest Highway early Sunday morning led to the discovery of numerous pieces of stolen mail, authorities said. The stop took place around 3:40 a.m., according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. During the stop, a deputy found several pieces of mail belonging to various people, […]
foxla.com
Man arrested with $20K of drugs in Orange County
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - A man from Orange was arrested last week after a Fountain Valley Police task force found him with weapons and $20,000 worth of various drugs, according to the department. Jeffrey Rosslow, 30, was arrested on Aug. 11 after the Fountain Valley Police Department Crime Suppression Unity...
easyreadernews.com
Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism
Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
randomlengthsnews.com
Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
sgvcitywatch.com
Woman, Possibly Murdered in Claremont, Found Dead Outside Murrieta Police Station
CLAREMONT – A 25-year-old man was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder August 12, accused of killing a woman found suffering from traumatic injuries in a vehicle. The woman was found in the vehicle parked at the Murrieta Police Department, 2 Towne Square. First responders were called to the police parking lot just after 10:30 a.m., according to the Claremont Police Department.
orangecountytribune.com
A possible future for “the mall”
Once the biggest and most prosperous enclosed shopping center in Orange County, Westminster Mall has declined to the point where its drooping sales tax revenue is weighing on the city treasury and a stroll through its halls is a journey down corridors of empty, dark, silent storefronts. Six years ago,...
4 million LA County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6 to 20, and will impact the cities of Beverly...
Fontana Herald News
County's crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivations continues; Fontana man is one of 28 people arrested
Authorities arrested 28 suspects, including one from Fontana, during the two-week period of Aug. 1-14 as part of a continuing crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivations, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The arrests came during weeks 49 and 50 of the county-wide effort known as Operation Hammer...
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven
Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian
We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
