Aaron Rodgers will absolutely love Packers’ trio of roster moves
The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for the regular season, during which they will hopefully produce a stronger showing in the playoffs. With the first week of preseason action under their belts, the Packers made a series of critical roster moves on Sunday that will have star quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired up. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers activated tight end Robert Tonyan, OL Elgton Jenkins, and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson from the PUP list.
Vikings announce first wave of roster cuts
At least five more players will need to be cut by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs says Minnesota has "the best fair in the world"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's been a lot of speculation about why Stefon Diggs' tenure with the Vikings ended in a tiff and, ultimately, a trade to the Buffalo Bills. Was it his relationship with quarterback with Kirk Cousins? Unhappiness with his role in the offense?One thing we can rule out: it wasn't the entertainment in Minnesota. Diggs tweeted Tuesday that the state "has the best fair in the world lol no debate.""I haven't been to a fair or carnival in so long," Diggs tweeted earlier. "I need a funnel cake."The Minnesota State Fair is the nation's second largest, behind only Texas. It's...
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
Cowboys Legend Makes A Bold Claim About The Team
The Dallas Cowboys have had their fair share of playoff appearances over the last decade. They have made the postseason four times and won two out of six games. Last season, they enjoyed home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round after winning the NFC East. However, the San Francisco 49ers...
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs
The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap. "We will tinker...
Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey
He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Ramsey...
Two Former Hurricanes Named to California HS Football Hall of Fame
Former Canes DJ Williams and Gino Torretta Named to California HS Football HOF
Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In
As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
The NFL Is Already Hyping Up A New Steelers Era
The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a new era after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. For close to two decades, he was the undisputed starter for the squad and helped bring two more Super Bowl titles to the proud franchise. But nagging injuries forced him to call it quits, forcing the Steelers...
The Steelers Lose 2 Key Players To Season-Ending Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to build on their unexpected playoff appearance last season. They are doing so by finding a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger who retired after 18 seasons. Mitchell Trubisky will most likely take over from him, while Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are the backups. They have also...
Report: Then-Giants GM Dave Gettleman didn't answer phone for potential Broncos trade for No. 2 pick in 2018 draft
The tenure of former New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will not be remembered fondly by the team’s fans. One story that came out recently will not make the fans feel any better about what could have been. SNY reporter Connor J. Hughes, who covers both the Jets...
Raiders defender went to great lengths to get jersey swap from opponent
It may only be the preseason, but Johnathan Abram’s jersey swap game is already in regular season form. The official NFL Twitter page shared a funny video of the Las Vegas Raiders safety Abram from after Sunday’s preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Abram was so intent on getting an autographed jersey from Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler that he almost missed the Raiders team bus.
Kenny Pickett Shared A Fascinating Fact About The Steelers
Kenny Pickett had initial success with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his first-ever NFL preseason game. The former Pitt Panther finished the game with 13 completions for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks. One of his scoring throws was a 24-yard strike to Tyler Vaughns that won the...
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
