ESPN
Alaba, Ancelotti, Real Madrid and playing smart: How LaLiga's champions outthought Almeria
When Real Madrid's second goal went in at Almeria on Sunday night, Davide Ancelotti was up and off the away team bench like an Olympic sprinter erupting from his blocks. It's a great image, too. As the stadium reacts to David Alaba's wondrous free kick that put the Spanish champions 2-1 up, sealing another of their famous fightback "remontadas," Ancelotti Jr. is roaring up at the heavens, knees bent, arms pumped towards the sky, leaning backwards until he's practically doubled up: this is a man completely consumed by joy and vindication.
ESPN
Neymar, Mbappe and PSG's 'Penaltygate II': Can the two superstars coexist amid simmering tensions?
We're only two weeks into the Ligue 1 season and after a seemingly harmonious start, Paris Saint-Germain are facing some controversy and drama. "Penaltygate II" is in full swing after the scenes on Saturday evening against Montpellier between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Before the start of the season, PSG's new...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United turn to Atletico's Joao Felix
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United turn to Atletico's Joao Felix. You can probably file this one as another...
ESPN
Morata double leads Atletico Madrid win at Getafe in their LaLiga opener
Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata made a triumphant return to LaLiga as he scored twice to help the visitors win 3-0 at Getafe in their opening match of the season on Monday. Substitute Antoine Griezmann scored the third goal late on and Atletico had enough chances to make the result...
SB Nation
Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw
It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Will Liverpool striker learn from horror home debut?
Manager Jurgen Klopp has promised new striker Darwin Nunez will learn from his nightmare home debut for Liverpool and come back stronger. As Anfield bows go it could not have been much worse for the £64m summer signing from Benfica, who was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.
ESPN
Christian Pulisic future: Man United interested in loan deal for USMNT, Chelsea forward - sources
Manchester United have enquired about a loan move for Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic, sources have told ESPN. United are scrambling for reinforcements after making their worst start to a Premier League season and faltering in their pursuit of several players, including Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo says he keeps notebook of media 'lies' over his Man United future
Cristiano Ronaldo has said he keeps a notebook of what he says are "lies" from the media about his Manchester United future amid speculation over his potential departure. Ronaldo has made headlines this summer after requesting to leave Old Trafford to play in the Champions League, a year after he returned to United from Juventus.
Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Allowed To Leave On Loan This Summer
Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to leave the club on a loan deal, with co-owner Todd Boehly asking the English international not to push for a permanent transfer.
ESPN
Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte 'enjoy' manager fireworks in Chelsea draw with Spurs
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted they enjoyed their touchline bust-up after both managers were sent off at the end of a stormy 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The pair had to be separated twice by staff and players following both of Spurs'...
BBC
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: 'Spurs show they now have fight as well as depth' - Jermaine Jenas analysis
I've been waiting a long time for Tottenham to play as badly as they did against Chelsea and still get a positive result. One of my biggest criticisms of Spurs for many months has been their inability to put in a poor performance and still avoid defeat. All the best...
SB Nation
Aston Villa 2-1 Everton | Three Takeaways From a Blown Opportunity for the Blues
If judged by the standards of last season’s away performances, then this visit to Villa Park was not at all bad. True, Everton lost the match and now sit on zero points from their two opening fixtures, but Frank Lampard’s men did not collapse, were not outclassed and were in with a chance of getting something right to the final whistle. The side showed plenty of structural integrity and generally coped very well from a defensive standpoint for large stretches of play. Aston Villa failed to seriously threaten Jordan Pickford’s goal after gifting Diego Carlos a free header in the opening minutes, until caught out by Danny Ings’ fierce left-footed strike after half an hour. The Blues defence was not meaningfully challenged again for a further 40 minutes. Unfortunately, the visitors found it difficult to penetrate the Villa final third from open play until a spirited opening to the second half, which soon petered out.
ESPN
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says he studied Man United's failures to avoid team's decline
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has revealed that he studied Manchester United's failures to avoid a decline at the Formula One team. In an interview with the Financial Times, Wolff claimed he looked at the Premier League club's mistakes to understand why "great teams" are not able to continue their success.
ESPN
Rafael Nadal to miss Davis Cup group stage, Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia
LONDON -- Carlos Alcaraz will lead Spain against Novak Djokovic's Serbia next month in the Davis Cup group stage after Rafael Nadal wasn't named to the Spanish team on Monday. Nadal is set to return to competition at this week's hard-court tournament in Cincinnati after an abdominal injury caused the 22-time Grand Slam champion to pull out of Wimbledon ahead of the semifinals.
BBC
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
