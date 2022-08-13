ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lane Kiffin had amazing quote about how Ole Miss found its punter

Ole Miss added a new punter last week, and head coach Lane Kiffin says they did not exactly recruit the young man the traditional way. The Rebels added former Nevada punter Charlie Pollock to their roster on Thursday. After Pollock got some work during Saturday’s scrimmage, Kiffin was asked by a reporter if he had any information on the newcomer. He claimed he doesn’t know a whole lot about Pollock because Ole Miss found him when “he was at the frat house.”
Ravens Cutting RB Corey Clement & DB Robert Jackson

Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season. The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned...
Five Positive Performances From Packers-49ers

With history and chemistry, Randall Cobb probably will be the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 option as a slot receiver to open the season. It’s Amari Rodgers, however, who has the unquestioned upside. After doing little more as a rookie than create heartburn every time he went back...
Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights

The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce

This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Wide Receivers

Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet

That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey

He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Ramsey...
Will Raiders S Tyree Gillespie Be On The Outside Looking In?

With the Las Vegas Raiders having quickly settled into camp, adding and removing a number of guys to improve the team will become the norm. The notion that nobody is safe certainly stresses the notion of hard work. No one’s accusing Tyree Gillespie of not working hard, but he could turn out to be the odd man out for a couple of reasons. Will the 2021 fourth-round pick make it to the final roster?
Raiders Notes: Wide Receiver Competition, Field Conditions

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t run away with their second preseason win as they did in the Hall of Fame game. However, a win is a win and one of the positives that continues to stand out is the wide receiver competition. Also, the field at Allegiant Stadium was apparently an issue. Let’s take a look in this recent edition of Raiders Notes.
