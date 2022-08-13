Read full article on original website
After outcry, Broward goes back to wallet-sized voter registration cards
The Broward Supervisor of Elections is remailing newly sized voter registration cards after complaints from the public that their supersized cards no longer fit in a wallet. “We accept feedback here,” quipped Joe Scott, Broward’s elections supervisor. “There was a lot of people,” he acknowledged of the unhappy voters who contacted his office. “I didn’t realize how many folks were eager to have ...
Sundial Now: Miami-Dade School Board elections get more attention and more political than before
School board races usually don’t get much hype. That might be changing this election season. Election Day is just a week away. School Board races aren’t usually the center of attention. But that might change as more and more politics seep into this layer of government. As the...
Here's a guide to the Democratic candidates running for late Alcee Hastings seat
The fight for the 20th congressional district primary on Aug. 23 includes three Democrats with vast political records and an unopposed Republican candidate, and all of them are targeting a famously blue seat once held by a longtime congressman of three decades. The 20th congressional district is made up of western portions of Palm Beach County and...
State Rep. Skidmore faces political newcomer in new district representing south PBC
A political newcomer is challenging a Democratic state representative in a newly redrawn district covering southwestern Palm Beach County communities. State Rep. Kelly Skidmore of Boca Raton is seeking to continue her tenure in the Florida Legislature by representing District 92, which covers western Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton, between Aberdeen Golf & Country Club and Boca Winds. Her previous district, shaken up through redistricting which is triggered by the 2020 U.S. census, had reached to the county’s western border in the Glades.
Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.15.22
The Florida League of Cities announced its officers for the 2022-2023 term, including Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo as its next president. Caraballo was elected by FLC membership and will serve a one-year term. The organization, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary as the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, also announced that Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross was elected first vice president and Cocoa Mayor Michael Blake was elected second vice president.
Efforts to remove Riviera Beach Councilmember Julia Botel intensify
A group is demanding answers after, they claim, the city clerk accepted petition signatures to have councilwoman Julia Botel removed from office but did not count them.
Doral Mayor Bermudez gets free TV airtime in city ad as he fights big monied opponent in Miami-Dade Commission race
Locked in a heated battle for Miami-Dade County commissioner against an opponent who’s loaned her campaign an audacious $1.2 million, Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez got a free promotional boost during the last three months of the race via a no-bid $15,000 television ad campaign on CBS4 purchased by the city’s public affairs unit. Bermudez gets the starring role in the 30-second spot.
First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
This Week in South Florida: Jorge Fors and Victor Vazquez
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The primary election is just nine days away, but voters are already casting their ballots by mail and at early-voting locations. In Miami-Dade County, one of the most closely-watched races is for the County Commission in District 6, which takes in West Miami and suburban areas down to South Miami, as well as Miami International Airport and the Melreese Golf Course where the city of Miami wants to build a soccer stadium and office complex.
South Florida teacher appears in court on animal abuse charges
A South Florida teacher appeared in court last week on charges of animal abuse after allegedly kicking, punching and body slamming a dog.
Judge Backs Broward County School Board’s Firing of Teacher in Mask Dispute
An administrative law judge Monday backed a decision by the Broward County School Board to fire a science teacher who refused last year to comply with a mask requirement aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Judge Cathy Sellers issued a 44-page ruling that concluded Piper High School teacher John...
Broward County Public Schools superintendent says 1st day was successful
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vicki Cartwright announced the first day of the 2022-23 school year went smoothly on Tuesday. Cartwright said the school cafeterias served 101,000 “healthy and nutritious” meals. She also said a federal program is funding free breakfast at all BCPS cafeterias.
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 14, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Michael Putney is joined by Broward County District 35 candidates Lauren Book and Barbara Sharief and Miami-Dade District 6 candidates Jorge Fors and Victor Vazquez. The full episode can be seen at the top...
This Is Florida's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
$12M to help S. Florida, housing crisis ‘epicenter’
Miami, Fla. – At the epicenter of the nation’s affordable housing crisis, Miami-Dade County’s emergency rental assistance funding program just got a big boost from the federal government. Miami U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson announced the U.S. Department of Treasury is allocating $11.7 million to help county...
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Sources ID suspect killed in MDPD shootout; was pulled over by S. Fla. officer 1 week prior
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The man killed by Miami-Dade police officers in a Monday night shootout that left one officer critically wounded was a 32-year-old man last known to be living in Georgia, sources tell Local 10 News. The series of events that ended in Jeremy Willie Horton being...
Back-to-school countdown: Here is how Fort Lauderdale High prepares
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At Fort Lauderdale High School, dozens of teachers in bright tie-dye T-Shirts were preparing on Monday to welcome back more than 2,000 students to their classroom desks on Tuesday. Erin Brown, who has been the school’s principal for about four years, has nearly two decades...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA
Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
