Washington, DC

The best baseball players born on Aug. 15

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Aug. 15:. Sherdel spent the majority of his 15-year big league career with the Cardinals, and he ranks among the franchise's all-time leaders in several pitching categories. His 153 wins for St. Louis are the most by a left-hander in club history and fifth overall behind only Bob Gibson (251), Jesse Haines (210), Adam Wainwright (184 entering 2022) and Bob Forsch (163). Sherdel also ranks third in games pitched (465), fourth in innings (2,450 2/3), sixth in starts (243) and he's tied for seventh in complete games (145). He helped the Cardinals win two National League pennants (1926 and '28) and one World Series championship (1926). Sherdel died in his hometown of McSherrystown, Pa., at the age of 72 in 1968.
Fox News

MLB reveals postseason schedule with World Series potentially finishing at latest point ever

Major League Baseball announced its postseason schedule on Monday with the potential of the World Series being played at its latest date in history. The National League and American League Wild Card Series will begin Oct. 7. The series will be best-of-three with the winners moving onto the division around. The third game of the series will be played on Oct. 9, if necessary. The games will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2.
FOX Sports

Major League Baseball releases postseason schedule

Major League Baseball released its 2022 postseason schedule Monday, and the World Series will start on Friday, Oct. 28 on FOX Sports. It's the first time since 1915 that the World Series would start on a Friday. The postseason could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day.
The Game Haus

MLB Power Rankings: August 15

Record: 79-34 The Dodgers have established themselves as the very clear number 1 team in the league. They hold the best run differential in the league by almost 50 runs and have been on a ridiculously hot streak, winning over 10 games in a row recently. 2. Houston Astros. Record:...
ESPN

Major League Baseball's postseason schedule could feature latest calendar date in World Series history

MLB released its preliminary postseason schedule on Monday, and the slate could feature a game played at the latest calendar date in World Series history. If the Fall Classic extends to a seventh game, that contest would be played on Saturday, Nov. 5. The 2001 and 2009 World Series both ended on Nov. 4 of those respective seasons, the current record for the latest date that a game was played in a postseason.
