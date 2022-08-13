Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Aug. 15:. Sherdel spent the majority of his 15-year big league career with the Cardinals, and he ranks among the franchise's all-time leaders in several pitching categories. His 153 wins for St. Louis are the most by a left-hander in club history and fifth overall behind only Bob Gibson (251), Jesse Haines (210), Adam Wainwright (184 entering 2022) and Bob Forsch (163). Sherdel also ranks third in games pitched (465), fourth in innings (2,450 2/3), sixth in starts (243) and he's tied for seventh in complete games (145). He helped the Cardinals win two National League pennants (1926 and '28) and one World Series championship (1926). Sherdel died in his hometown of McSherrystown, Pa., at the age of 72 in 1968.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO