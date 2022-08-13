Read full article on original website
Kristof Milak Completes Triple in Just Over an Hour on Night 4 of European Champs
LCM (50m) Hungary’s Kristof Milak competed in three events on night four of the European Championships swimming in finals of the men’s 100 butterfly and 4×100 freestyle relay as well as the semi-final for the men’s 200 freestyle. He was busy the whole finals session, swimming in the first event as well as the last.
2022 European Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
LCM (50m) On day four of the 2022 European Championships, the finals of the men’s 100 fly, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 breast, women’s 200 free, and the men’s 4×100 free relay will be contested. Kristof Milak will be enduring an extremely tough schedule today, starting off with the finals of the 100 fly, and then having to race the 200 free semi-finals minutes later. Then, he will end his day by swimming on Hungary’s 4×100 free relay. He is the top seed headed both into the 100 fly final and the 200 free semis.
Newly-Minted World Record Holder David Popovici Set To Race At SC Worlds
Newly-minted long course 100 freestyle World Record holder David Popovici of Romania still has events to go here in Italy but he is also eyeing Australia. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Unless you’ve been living under a rock you know that 17-year-old David Popovici of Romania made history by becoming...
2022 European Championships: Day 5 Prelims Preview/Scratch Report
LCM (50m) There were 4 scratches in the men’s 1500 free prelims, which is notable since there were only 17 swimmers entered in the event in the first place. At the top of the list, Germany’s Lukas Martens, the #4 seed, has pulled out of the race. Martens won Silver in the 800 free final just a few days ago. Hungary’s David Betlehem, the #11 seed has also pulled out, as well as Ireland’s Liam Custer and San Marino’s Loris Bianchi, the #16 and #17 seeds.
European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream 2022: teams, pools, schedule
Anders Mol and Christian Sorum are the dominant pairing in men's beach volleyball, but as the Olympic champions set off in pursuit of a fifth consecutive European title, it's their family and friends that look best placed to trip them up. Anders' brother, Hendrik, and cousin and former playing partner, Mathias Berntsen, have been drawn into the same pool, and having always been overshadowed by their kin, things promise to get very tasty if they're forced to face off. Here's how to watch a 2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream wherever you are right now.
Gregorio Paltrinieri Owns 11 Out Of The 32 Sub-14:40 1500 Free Swims In History
Gregorio Paltrinieri may have missed out on 1500 free European Championships gold on Tuesday, but he still accomplished something incredible. His silver medal-winning time of 14:39.79 was his 11th swim under 14:40, a barrier that only ten different men have been able to get under, much less 11 different times. That also means that he owns over a third of the 32 total sub-14:40 swims in the history of the sport.
Spanish Men Break More National Records with 3:13.73 in 4×100 Free Relay Final
LCM (50m) Led by the two fastest 100-meter freestylers in the country’s history, the men’s 4×100 free relay team from Spain crushed its previous national record from prelims by more than 1.5 seconds in Sunday’s final. Sergio de Celis (48.41), Luis Dominguez (47.89), Mario Molla (49.30),...
Gregorio Paltrinieri On Galossi: “I See His Willingness To Try Even Harder”
LCM (50m) Gregorio Paltrinieri won the European title of the 800 freestyle in his homeland applauded and celebrated loudly by his most devoted crowd. He blasts the CR in 7:40.86 and reaches his second gold in this event at a European Championships after the 2014 and 2016 editions. He was not the only Italian swimmer on the podium: rising star Lorenzo Galossi took the bronze with the new world junior record time of 7:43.37.
Spain Crushes Weeks-Old National Record in Mixed 4×100 Free Relay with 3:28.87
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:19.38, Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Wilson, O’Callaghan) – 2022 World Championships. European Record: 3:21.81, Netherlands (Schwietert, Stolk, Heemskerk, Kromowidjojo) – 2017 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:22.07, France/Great Britain – 2017/2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain (Scott, Dean, Hopkin, Anderson) – 3:22.07.
WATCH: David Popovici Hits 1:42.97 200 Free, Fastest Textile Swim In History
LCM (50m) The last four days have been an absolute tour de force for David Popovici, as the 17-year-old Romanian has etched his name in the record books with some monumental freestyle performances. Coming off a world record-breaking performance in the men’s 100 freestyle final on Saturday, Popovici followed up...
19-Year-Old Antonio Djakovic Lowers Swiss Record in 200 Free with 1:45.32 in Semis
Antonio Djakovic lowered his Swiss record in the 200-meter freestyle semifinals on Sunday as the 19-year-old eyes his first major LCM medal on Monday. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming) Djakovic clocked a 1:45.32, taking nearly half a second...
Italian Breaststroker Fabio Scozzoli Will Undergo Minor Knee Surgery After Euros
34-year old Fabio Scozzoli has two things on his mind after the European Championships: knee surgery and his honeymoon. He's still undecided about Paris 2024. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Italian breaststroker Fabio Scozzoli will undergo minor surgery on his knee after this week’s European Championships...
Katinka Hosszu On 100 Medals Goal and Her Legacy In Swimming
LCM (50m) Katinka Hosszu, one of the greatest swimmers all-time, is getting closer to reaching the goal of 100 international medals. As of publishing, Hosszu has won a whopping 97 medals between the World Championships, European Championships, and Olympic Games:. Event 1st 2nd 3rd. Olympics games 3 1 0. World...
What Cities Do World Records Tend To Be Set In?
Courtesy of DataDrivenMed on Twitter, there is data on the top 25 cities where long and short course swimming world records have been set. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari. In swimming, there are pools that are known to be “fast” and pools that are known to be “slow”. The Forco...
Euros Day 5 Flash Quotes: David Popovici Credits Focus to Avoiding Social Media
David Popovici continued to dominate the headlines at the European Championships on Monday, continuing his recent tear in Rome with a world junior record of 1:42.97 to win gold in the men’s 200-meter freestyle final. Fresh off the 100 free world record on Saturday, Popovici’s new personal best in...
2022 Euros Day 6 Finals Preview: Paltrinieri to Make Another Run at 1500 Free WR
LCM (50m) There are two scratches to report for this finals session, both coming from swimmers in this morning’s prelims who have scratched out of semifinals. In the women’s 200 fly this morning, Poland’s Aleksandra Knop swam a 2:17.74 to finish 17th overall. Although she was 17th this morning, she was the 16th qualifier for semifinals, since Great Britain’s Holly Hibbott was ineligible to advance to semifinals as the 3rd fastest British swimmer in the field. In Knop’s absence, Switzerland’s Annina Grabher has been elevated into the semifinal tonight.
After 7 Days of COVID Isolation, Imogen Clark Swims a Prelims-PB in Rome
Perhaps the best taper is no swimming at all. Long mused as a plausible strategy by coaches, English breaststroker Imogen Clark gave a powerful data-point in its favor on Tuesday morning in Rome, Italy. Clark cleared isolation from COVID-19 safety protocols on Monday, and on Tuesday morning, she raced to...
Mykhailo Romanchuk Speeds Past Paltrinieri to Set Ukrainian 1500 Record – 14:36.10
LCM (50m) World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) – 2012 Olympic Games. European Record: 14:32.80, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 2022 World Championships. European Championship Record: 14:34.04, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:39.89. Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:36.10. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:39.79. Damien...
Joao Costa Clips Own Portuguese Record in Euros Men’s 100 Back Prelims – 53.87
The previous record was set by Costa at the 2022 Portuguese Championships, which were held in April, just 4 months ago. Current photo via - Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming) World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 2022 World Championships. European Record: 51.60,...
Michael Phelps Hits 20-Year Anniversary Of Owning The 400 IM World Record
Phelps first broke the 400 IM world record in August 2002, and now that he's hit the 20-year mark, is closing in on the world record reign in recent history. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. On August 15, 2002, Michael Phelps and Erik Vendt had an epic showdown at the...
