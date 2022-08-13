ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

swimswam.com

Kristof Milak Completes Triple in Just Over an Hour on Night 4 of European Champs

LCM (50m) Hungary’s Kristof Milak competed in three events on night four of the European Championships swimming in finals of the men’s 100 butterfly and 4×100 freestyle relay as well as the semi-final for the men’s 200 freestyle. He was busy the whole finals session, swimming in the first event as well as the last.
WORLD
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

LCM (50m) On day four of the 2022 European Championships, the finals of the men’s 100 fly, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 breast, women’s 200 free, and the men’s 4×100 free relay will be contested. Kristof Milak will be enduring an extremely tough schedule today, starting off with the finals of the 100 fly, and then having to race the 200 free semi-finals minutes later. Then, he will end his day by swimming on Hungary’s 4×100 free relay. He is the top seed headed both into the 100 fly final and the 200 free semis.
WORLD
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Day 5 Prelims Preview/Scratch Report

LCM (50m) There were 4 scratches in the men’s 1500 free prelims, which is notable since there were only 17 swimmers entered in the event in the first place. At the top of the list, Germany’s Lukas Martens, the #4 seed, has pulled out of the race. Martens won Silver in the 800 free final just a few days ago. Hungary’s David Betlehem, the #11 seed has also pulled out, as well as Ireland’s Liam Custer and San Marino’s Loris Bianchi, the #16 and #17 seeds.
TechRadar

European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream 2022: teams, pools, schedule

Anders Mol and Christian Sorum are the dominant pairing in men's beach volleyball, but as the Olympic champions set off in pursuit of a fifth consecutive European title, it's their family and friends that look best placed to trip them up. Anders' brother, Hendrik, and cousin and former playing partner, Mathias Berntsen, have been drawn into the same pool, and having always been overshadowed by their kin, things promise to get very tasty if they're forced to face off. Here's how to watch a 2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream wherever you are right now.
swimswam.com

Gregorio Paltrinieri Owns 11 Out Of The 32 Sub-14:40 1500 Free Swims In History

Gregorio Paltrinieri may have missed out on 1500 free European Championships gold on Tuesday, but he still accomplished something incredible. His silver medal-winning time of 14:39.79 was his 11th swim under 14:40, a barrier that only ten different men have been able to get under, much less 11 different times. That also means that he owns over a third of the 32 total sub-14:40 swims in the history of the sport.
swimswam.com

Gregorio Paltrinieri On Galossi: “I See His Willingness To Try Even Harder”

LCM (50m) Gregorio Paltrinieri won the European title of the 800 freestyle in his homeland applauded and celebrated loudly by his most devoted crowd. He blasts the CR in 7:40.86 and reaches his second gold in this event at a European Championships after the 2014 and 2016 editions. He was not the only Italian swimmer on the podium: rising star Lorenzo Galossi took the bronze with the new world junior record time of 7:43.37.
swimswam.com

Spain Crushes Weeks-Old National Record in Mixed 4×100 Free Relay with 3:28.87

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:19.38, Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Wilson, O’Callaghan) – 2022 World Championships. European Record: 3:21.81, Netherlands (Schwietert, Stolk, Heemskerk, Kromowidjojo) – 2017 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:22.07, France/Great Britain – 2017/2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain (Scott, Dean, Hopkin, Anderson) – 3:22.07.
swimswam.com

Italian Breaststroker Fabio Scozzoli Will Undergo Minor Knee Surgery After Euros

34-year old Fabio Scozzoli has two things on his mind after the European Championships: knee surgery and his honeymoon. He's still undecided about Paris 2024. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Italian breaststroker Fabio Scozzoli will undergo minor surgery on his knee after this week’s European Championships...
swimswam.com

Katinka Hosszu On 100 Medals Goal and Her Legacy In Swimming

LCM (50m) Katinka Hosszu, one of the greatest swimmers all-time, is getting closer to reaching the goal of 100 international medals. As of publishing, Hosszu has won a whopping 97 medals between the World Championships, European Championships, and Olympic Games:. Event 1st 2nd 3rd. Olympics games 3 1 0. World...
swimswam.com

What Cities Do World Records Tend To Be Set In?

Courtesy of DataDrivenMed on Twitter, there is data on the top 25 cities where long and short course swimming world records have been set. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari. In swimming, there are pools that are known to be “fast” and pools that are known to be “slow”. The Forco...
swimswam.com

2022 Euros Day 6 Finals Preview: Paltrinieri to Make Another Run at 1500 Free WR

LCM (50m) There are two scratches to report for this finals session, both coming from swimmers in this morning’s prelims who have scratched out of semifinals. In the women’s 200 fly this morning, Poland’s Aleksandra Knop swam a 2:17.74 to finish 17th overall. Although she was 17th this morning, she was the 16th qualifier for semifinals, since Great Britain’s Holly Hibbott was ineligible to advance to semifinals as the 3rd fastest British swimmer in the field. In Knop’s absence, Switzerland’s Annina Grabher has been elevated into the semifinal tonight.
swimswam.com

After 7 Days of COVID Isolation, Imogen Clark Swims a Prelims-PB in Rome

Perhaps the best taper is no swimming at all. Long mused as a plausible strategy by coaches, English breaststroker Imogen Clark gave a powerful data-point in its favor on Tuesday morning in Rome, Italy. Clark cleared isolation from COVID-19 safety protocols on Monday, and on Tuesday morning, she raced to...
swimswam.com

Mykhailo Romanchuk Speeds Past Paltrinieri to Set Ukrainian 1500 Record – 14:36.10

LCM (50m) World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) – 2012 Olympic Games. European Record: 14:32.80, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 2022 World Championships. European Championship Record: 14:34.04, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:39.89. Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:36.10. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:39.79. Damien...
