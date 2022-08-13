Read full article on original website
PWMania
Latest News on Plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return
The return of Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE TV is still expected for the near future, but it appears that the company will hold off until the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament is completed. Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return, now with Triple H is running creative.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again
There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returning To The Company?
Over the last few years a number of Superstars have been released from WWE due to budget cuts, but now that a new regime is in charge there’s been a lot of excitement as fans speculate on who could be returning. In recent weeks fans have seen names like...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
PWMania
WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?
With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
PWMania
Video of Referee Finally Having Enough of Being Bullied by Seth Rollins Goes Viral
A video clip from WWE’s live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 14, 2022 was uploaded to Twitter by user @FabulousBoss_. Seth Rollins started bullying the referee during his match with Dolph Ziggler. When the referee had had enough, he began screaming at Rollins, who then cowered away. Click here for full results from the event.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases AEW TV Debut?
Recent social media activity is fueling speculation about the possibility of another former WWE star joining AEW. As PWMania.com previously reported, during a backstage taped promo featuring Miro, there appeared to be a hint thrown on AEW Dynamite. Miro made it quite clear that he opposes the House of Black...
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Teases Reunion with United States Champion Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is back to his dominating ways. "The All-Mighty" kicked off the year in a big way, dethroning then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble. Lashley would drop that title just three weeks later at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite not getting the chance to properly defend it. He would then set his sights on Omos, ending the Nigerian Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April. It wouldn't take long for Lashley to decorate his waist once again, as he captured the WWE United States Title from Theory at WWE Money in the Bank.
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
PWMania
Rob Van Dam Comments on Possibly Teaming Up With Matt Riddle in WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, RVD commented on possibly teaming up with Matt Riddle in WWE:. “That would be awesome, yeah (teaming with Riddle). I feel like if they...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Talked Monday Night War Star Out Of Doing Playboy
During the '90s and early 2000s, a number of former WWE female talent appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine during their tenures with the company. That list includes Sable (three times), Torrie Wilson (twice), Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, the late Chyna (twice), the late Ashley Massaro, and Candice Michelle. That list could have been expanded to feature another Monday Night War era star, but former WCW boss Eric Bischoff revealed that he managed to talk the individual in question out of posing for the famous brand.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 8/19/22
Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the August 19 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.
PWMania
News on How Many Tickets Have Been Sold for WWE WrestleMania 39 So Far
The first-day ticket sales for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California were the best in the event’s history, according to Michael Cole, who made the announcement on the August 12th, 2022 episode of Smackdown. The company is “ecstatic,” according to sources in WWE, about the early ticket sales, reports Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Discusses a Possible WWE Return and Current Changes Under Triple H
WCW President/WWE performer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri. Bischoff discussed the possibility of returning to WWE under Triple H and other topics. When asked if Bischoff saw himself returning to WWE, he said, “No, because there’s no need for me. What I have to contribute at this point, we are beginning to see on television. Maybe this is just me being so hyper-optimistic because the last ten years of wrestling has bored the F out of me. It’s so hard. I want to be excited about it. I want to be interested. I talk about it. I’ve been in the business for 35 years. I want to be excited about the business, but it’s just bored me to death for such a long time.
PWMania
WWE NXT Heatwave Results – August 16, 2022
WWE NXT Results – August 16, 2022. Carmelo Hayes & Giovanni Vinci lock up Vinci tosses Hayes across the ring before Hayes trips him. Hayes delivers a flying clothesline before going for a pin. Vinci kicks out. Vinci hits a vicious chop before hitting a flying crossbody. Vinci hits some vicious chops on Hayes before Hayes fires back with a couple of slaps. Both men take one another out with clotheslines as we head to a break.
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Set to Appear on AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will appear on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Steamboat will appear as a special guest timekeeper in the show, which will be presented by HBO’s Game of Thrones “House of the Dragon” in a Warner Bros. Discovery tie-in.
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Attempted to Recruit a Contracted AEW Star
The professional wrestling industry is flourishing at a rate that hasn't been seen in decades. The days of WWE being the only show in town are long gone, as titans like All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling have certified themselves as viable alternatives for both fans and talent alike. Even outside the big three, the re-emergence of Impact Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance have given a number of independent talent the opportunity to showcase their skills on a big stage while simultaneously being allowed to appear for a plethora of other promotions. Those freelance contracts are an asset to the wrestlers, but the promotions themselves just about always prefer having exclusive access to their stars.
PWMania
What Rampage Says About AEW
There was much speculation about the status of the All Elite Wrestling office after a myriad of staff appointments were made and announced publicly via a press release. Some of the changes include Pat Buck and Sonjay Dutt being given the role of agents backstage, Christopher Daniels continuing his role with talent behind the scenes, and Madison Rayne as a coach in the women’s division. These announcements on their own aren’t earth-shattering or even all that newsworthy. By nature, All Elite has a relatively young roster, which it should because the company quite literally has to build for the future, and agents there to help keep the shows as seamless and concise as possible should’ve been a part of the plan since the launch of the company. The whole “give the roster creative freedom” trope is a positive, but only to a certain point. The program doesn’t need three matches with Canadian Destroyers and at least four apron bumps for each episode.
