BearDigest

Previewing Bears and Seahawks Preseason Game 2

A look at the second Bears preseason game with the Seahawks in Seattle with TV, radio, streaming, betting information and what's important for both teams as the Bears try to follow up on their Week 1 preseason win while taking a short look at starters.
