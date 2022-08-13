ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
Meet San Francisco Giants Joey Bart’s Girlfriend, Madeline Frye

Fans are impressed with how San Francisco Giants baseball catcher Joey Bart has been playing for the last few months. His followers have high hopes for him in the future. Likewise, they are very keen on learning about the future of his romantic life. Joey Bart’s girlfriend, Madeline Frye, frequently shows up at the stands, and her popularity has piqued the crowd’s interest. The MLB player has kept a low profile on social media, increasing curiosity among his followers. So, in this Madeline Frye wiki, we dig deep to find out everything about her background.
