Revealed: K’Fed Set To Lose $20K Monthly Child Support Allowance As Feud With Ex-Britney Spears Takes New Twist
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline will be without financial support from the pop star in a little over 2 years, Radar has learned. Federline caused a stir this week after he trashed Spears in the press claiming their sons want nothing to do with her. He decided to sit down for an interview as his child support checks are coming to an end. According to sources close to the situation, back in 2018, Federline went back to court demanding an increase in his $20k a month child support check. He said he pulled in less than 1% of what she...
Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Brad Pitt Keeps List Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again And We Need To Know Who's On It
Pitt apparently has a "good list" and a "s**t list" for actors he's worked with over his career, according to his co-star.
musictimes.com
Is THIS What Killed Naomi Judd? Creepy New Details Reveal Cause of Suicide
Naomi Judd reportedly struggled for an alarming reason days before claiming her own life. Judd's mental health issues have been put under the spotlight after her tragic death. Her family announced that her long battle caused the singer to cause a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, a source recently revealed that...
Lamar Odom Reveals Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered At' Him For Another Baby
Lamar Odom is putting the offer out there! Khloé Kardashian's former husband has admitted he would have been available had The Kardashians star asked to have a baby with him. “She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said in a video while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26.
Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Travis Scott — See The Cryptic Clue
Kylie Jenner is either messing with the public or dropping a major bombshell. The reality star left a cryptic clue on her man Travis Scott's social media, leaving fans to wonder if Jenner is pregnant with the couple's third child. The billionaire makeup mogul gave her on-again, off-again boyfriend's Instagram...
NME
Ariana Grande fires back at fan asking her to “remember that you’re a singer”
Ariana Grande has responded to a fan that seemed to take aim at her entrepreneurial endeavours, assuring them that despite an uptick in content related to her R.E.M. Beauty brand, she’s “never felt like more of a singer”. While promoting the line on TikTok this week, one...
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home
Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
Millie Bobby Brown speaks out about ‘unhealthy’ relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic
Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out about her past relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic and how it was an “unhealthy situation”.During a recent interview with Allure, the 18-year-old actor recalled the end of her year-long romance with Ecimovic in January 2021 and how it coincided with her filming the fourth season of her hit Netflix show Stranger Things. “I felt very vulnerable,” she said. “Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was...
AOL Corp
Shania Twain Reveals Ex-Husband's Affair Was as Emotionally 'Intense' as Losing Her Parents
At the height of her fame, Shania Twain looked like she had it all — a successful career, adoring fans, and a loving marriage with husband and producer John “Mutt” Lange. That happy bubble all came crashing down when she discovered her husband of 14 years was having an affair with her best friend and then-personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
AOL Corp
Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"
On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
Elle
Adele Wore a $4,415 Outfit on a Yacht With Her Boyfriend Rich Paul, Because Why Not?
Adele Talks to Zane Lowe About How Son Angelo Showed Empathy to Her During Divorce. Paparazzi captured Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul doing exactly what you'd expect the ultra-rich and famous to do over the summer: yachting on the Mediterranean in designer clothes. Adele was captured wearing a Loewe x Paula's Ibiza print top and matching pants, a £1,825 ($2,186.13) set and carrying Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche raffia and leather bag, which costs £1,860 ($2,228.06), per the Daily Mail. The couple was boating near Sardinia with friends yesterday.
Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch
Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
