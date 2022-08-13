Read full article on original website
1 Person Dead, 17 Injured After Stage Collapse at Spain’s Medusa Festival
One person was killed and dozens others were injured this weekend after a stage collapsed at Medusa Festival in Valencia, Spain. According to CNN, the tragedy took place Saturday morning at 4:18 a.m. local time, when high winds caused a portion of the main stage to collapse. The incident resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man, and left approximately 40 others injured; of those, three people suffered serious injuries, BBC reports.
Cuban doctor killed in Mexican hospital
A Cuban doctor has been shot to death at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the State of Mexico confirmed late Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec.
Madonna kisses 2 women as she celebrates turning 64 amongst friends and family in Italy
Turning a young 64, Madonna and her posse escaped to Sicily, Italy, to celebrate the birthday of the original "Material Girl." The singer shared a striking look at her vacation with her pals on her Instagram, where she intensely kisses two women: artist MissMe and Maha Dakhil Jackson. Decked out...
