One person was killed and dozens others were injured this weekend after a stage collapsed at Medusa Festival in Valencia, Spain. According to CNN, the tragedy took place Saturday morning at 4:18 a.m. local time, when high winds caused a portion of the main stage to collapse. The incident resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man, and left approximately 40 others injured; of those, three people suffered serious injuries, BBC reports.

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO