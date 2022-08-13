ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

1 Person Dead, 17 Injured After Stage Collapse at Spain’s Medusa Festival

One person was killed and dozens others were injured this weekend after a stage collapsed at Medusa Festival in Valencia, Spain. According to CNN, the tragedy took place Saturday morning at 4:18 a.m. local time, when high winds caused a portion of the main stage to collapse. The incident resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man, and left approximately 40 others injured; of those, three people suffered serious injuries, BBC reports.
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Cuban doctor killed in Mexican hospital

A Cuban doctor has been shot to death at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the State of Mexico confirmed late Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Fox News

779K+
Followers
175K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy