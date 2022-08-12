If you have an unpaid medical bill, you’re not alone. One in 10 adults have medical debt, according to a study from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Cecelia Cox, of Fayetteville had a procedure at Cape Fear Valley Health in 2021. She told WRAL Five on Your Side that she was staying on top of her payments, but this spring she received a letter from Patients Accounts Bureau, a collection agency, letting her know that her debt of $1,443 had been taken over by them.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO