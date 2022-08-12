ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRAL News

'Thank you so much': WRAL 5 On Your Side gets medical debt reversed for Fayetteville woman

If you have an unpaid medical bill, you’re not alone. One in 10 adults have medical debt, according to a study from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Cecelia Cox, of Fayetteville had a procedure at Cape Fear Valley Health in 2021. She told WRAL Five on Your Side that she was staying on top of her payments, but this spring she received a letter from Patients Accounts Bureau, a collection agency, letting her know that her debt of $1,443 had been taken over by them.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Food Lion deals Aug. 10-16: Watermelon, chicken leg quarters, pork ribs, ground chicken, Wholly Guacamole, Turkey Hill Iced Tea, dish liquid

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting August 10 including cucumbers, limes, green peppers, watermelon, chicken leg quarters, pork ribs, ground chicken, Wholly Guacamole, Turkey Hill Iced Tea, Go-Gurt, frozen vegetables, dish liquid, Xtra laundry detergent and more.
RALEIGH, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Alcohol to-go: Social district opens Monday in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — New drinking rules take effect Monday in downtown Raleigh. Raleigh's social district opens at 11 a.m., allowing people to stroll the streets with open-container alcoholic drinks sold by licensed restaurants and bars. The social district encompasses Fayetteville Street from the State Capitol to the Duke Energy...
RALEIGH, NC
carymagazine.com

Local Teen Brings Comfort with Higgy Bears

When it comes to doing good in the world, age truly is just a number — just ask Teagan Sevio, a 14-year-old scoliosis patient from Apex. “I was diagnosed with scoliosis (a curvature of the spine) in June 2019 and had several doctor’s appointments leading up to a seven-hour surgery on 9/11/19. My curves went from 80 and 50 degrees to zero degrees with the help of two titanium rods, 27 screws, and my amazing surgeon, Dr. Robert Lark,” said Sevio.
APEX, NC
WRAL News

Wake County Animal Center waives adoption fees Saturday, Aug. 27

Raleigh, N.C. — The Wake County Animal Center will waive adoption fees for all animals for one day. Approved adopters can take home a dog, cat or small animal at no cost on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shelter is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh, and a gallery of adoptable animals can be found online.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville. More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Old North State Food Hall Announces Vendor Lineup

SELMA – North Carolina commercial real estate development firm AdVenture Development, LLC, and operating partner Hospitality HQ (HHQ) are excited to announce the vendor list for Old North State Food Hall (ONSFH) at 67 JR Road off Interstate 95 at Exit 97 in Selma. A late summer opening is planned.
SELMA, NC
