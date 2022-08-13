Read full article on original website
Chilli Of TLC Goes Viral After Rumors Of Dating ‘Boy Meets World’ Actor
Chilli of multiplatinum-selling girl group TLC might be dating fellow '90s star Matthew Lawrence of the hit sitcom 'Boy Meets World.'
Jennette McCurdy says she cried on the last day of filming 'iCarly' because she was afraid her and Miranda Cosgrove's friendship would end
In her new memoir titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died," McCurdy described her and her costar as sisters "without the passive-aggression and weird tensions."
'Boy Meets World' cast spoke out about shooting 'creepy,' 'uncomfortable' kissing scenes as child actors
Actors Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle shared their experiences and voiced that an intimacy coordinator may have helped on set.
Watch Ghostface Follow Courteney Cox Home After 'Scream 6' Filming
Courteney Cox seems to be ready to kick back and relax after a few long months of shooting Scream 6. However, it doesn't seem like she's going to get a break just yet as her arch nemesis, Ghostface, followed her home from work on Sunday evening. The actress shared a...
Collider
Amanda Seyfried Wishes She’d Had an Intimacy Coordinator at 19
Intimacy coordinators are the new normal of Hollywood. These intimacy experts help actors to do their job while feeling safe and comfortable while shooting an explicit or intimate scene, however, this was not always the case. Amanda Seyfried recently revealed to Porter magazine that during her initial days as an up-and-coming actor she wished intimacy coordinators had been a norm on set.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
musictimes.com
Is THIS What Killed Naomi Judd? Creepy New Details Reveal Cause of Suicide
Naomi Judd reportedly struggled for an alarming reason days before claiming her own life. Judd's mental health issues have been put under the spotlight after her tragic death. Her family announced that her long battle caused the singer to cause a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, a source recently revealed that...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock
Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
Popculture
'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
purewow.com
Mark Consuelos Excitedly Announces That He Will Join Kelly Ripa on Her Book Tour
It looks like Kelly Ripa will have some company as she embarks on a book tour to promote her new memoir, Live Wire. While her husband, Mark Consuelos, has visited her at her workplace in the past, now he will be joining her for one of the legs of her new tour.
Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’
Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
Kelly Reilly’s Husband: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 10 Years Kyle Baugher
Although some Yellowstone superfans feel like they know Kelly Reilly‘s character of Beth Dutton inside and out, they wouldn’t be able to say the same about Kelly. The British actress, 45, is a very private person of her own accord and has only mentioned her private life a handful of times in interviews. In fact, she likes to keep her profile so lowkey that she has more photos of her dog on her Instagram page than of her husband, having shown him just once on Jan. 1, 2022. “Another year of love .. so grateful for you,” she captioned a selfie with her husband, Kyle Baugher. “Wishing everyone a beautiful year x”.
BET
Comedian Jak Knight Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner
Comedian Jak Knight’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. According to PEOPLE, the writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles embankment on Thursday (July 14) suffering from a gunshot wound. The official coroner’s report ruled the 28-year-old’s cause of death a suicide.
‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show
Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character
Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial
Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
The Real Reason Why You Won't See New Episodes of 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Anymore
14,000 episodes, 57 seasons, and two spinoffs after Days of Our Lives first premiered on NBC, the network announced that big changes are coming for the soap opera. Although the series has had a home on NBC for more than five decades, a statement confirms that the show will no longer air on traditional TV, but on streaming platform Peacock instead.
